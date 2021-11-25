Key Points

Eligible fully vaccinated citizens for Japan and Republic of Korea permitted to enter Australia without undergoing quarantine in some states and territories Overview

The government of Australia will allow fully vaccinated citizens from Japan and the Republic of Korea, who hold a valid Australian visa, to enter the country beginning 1 Dec. 2021. Unlike other groups of travelers, this group will not be required to undergo quarantine upon entrance in participating states and territories . To qualify, travelers must: Originate from the applicable home country (either Japan or the Republic of Korea);

Be fully vaccinated with a completed dosage of a vaccine approved or recognized by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA);

Provide proof of vaccination status; and

Present a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than three days prior to departure

What are the Changes?

The government of Australia will allow fully vaccinated visa holders from Japan and the Republic of Korea to enter Australia. In participating states and territories, these travelers will not be required to undergo quarantine requirements.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 23 NOVEMBER, 2021

