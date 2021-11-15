Effective November 1, 2021, fully-vaccinated and medically-exempt Australians will no longer require a travel exemption to depart Australia.

Departure Requirements

Upon departure from Australia, individuals will now be required to present one of the following as proof of their vaccination status (or acceptable medical exemption):

International COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate– for those individuals vaccinated in Australia; or

Foreign Vaccination Certificate– for those individuals vaccinated outside of Australia; or

Proof of Medical Exemption – for those individuals who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. This includes children under 12-years-old. Additional guidance on medical exemptions can be found here.

Requirements to be Considered Fully Vaccinated

In order to be considered fully vaccinated by Australian authorities, individuals must meet the following conditions:

Completed a course of a Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) approved or recognized vaccine: Two doses at least 14 days apart of: AstraZeneca Vaxzevria AstraZeneca Covishield Pfizer/Biontech Comirnaty Moderna Spikevax Sinovac Coronavac Bharat Biotech Covaxin Sinopharm BBIBP-CorV (for 18-60-year-olds). Or one dose of: Johnson & Johnson/ Janssen-Cilag COVID Vaccine.

At least seven (7) days must have passed since the final dose of the applicable vaccine.

Mixed doses will be accepted as long as all vaccines are approved or recognized by the TGA.

Note that children under 12-years-old will not be required to obtain a travel exemption as they are still medically unable to be vaccinated.

Unvaccinated Travelers

Unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated individuals over 12-years-old seeking to depart Australia will still be required to apply for a travel exemption via the Australian Department of Home Affairs (DHA) online application system. Applicants must meet at least one eligible reason for travel and provide sufficient evidence to support the application. Full details can be found on the DHA website.

Return to Australia

Upon return to Australia, international travelers will be subject to local quarantine restrictions and requirements.

