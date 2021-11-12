In the media

Fully vaccinated Australians ready for take-off from 1 November 2021

Fully vaccinated Australians will not require an exemption to depart Australia from 1 November 2021.

People who do not meet these eligibility requirements will continue to require a travel exemption to travel overseas, and will be subject to current passenger caps and quarantine arrangements (managed by states and territories) when returning to Australia (27 October 2021). More...

Pathways to permanent residence

Pathways to permanent residence will open on 5 March 2022 for eligible Hong Kong and British National (Overseas) (BNO) passport holders, through two new visa streams:

Subclass 191 - the Hong Kong (regional) stream - for primary visa holders who were usually resident in Australia for a continuous period of at least three years immediately before applying and who lived, worked and studied exclusively in a designated regional area for that period, while holding the qualifying visa.

Subclass 189 - the Hong Kong stream - for primary visa holders who were usually resident in Australia for a continuous period of at least four years immediately before applying, and who held the qualifying visa during that period.

More information about the pathways to permanent residence for Hong Kong and BNO passport holders is available on the Department of Home Affairs website (01 November 2021).

Changes to Australian Citizenship lodgement arrangements from 1 November 2021

From 1 November 2021, the Department of Home Affairs' website will direct all applicants for Australian citizenship by descent and Evidence of Australian citizenship to lodge their application through our online system, ImmiAccount. More...

