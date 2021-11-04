Key Points

Quarantine-free travel will be introduced for fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents beginning Nov. 21, 2021

Overview

The Australian government announced quarantine-free travel arrangements for fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PR) beginning Nov. 21, 2021. Under this arrangement, fully vaccinated citizens of Singapore will be allowed to travel to Australia without quarantine if they can present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Click here for guidance regarding entrance into Australia as a fully vaccinated traveler.

What are the Changes?

Under this change, fully vaccinated Singapore citizens and PRs will be allowed to enter Australia after presenting a negative PCR test.

Looking Ahead

This change will allow Australia to begin welcoming travelers from a top tourist host location and create an easier pathway for fully vaccinated Singaporeans and PRs to travel to Australia. Currently, participating jurisdictions include New South Wales and Victoria. Continue to check the government of Australia's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.

Originally published 2, November 2021

