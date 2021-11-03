Key points  

  • New guidance has been issued for travelers vaccinated outside of Australia  

Overview

In preparation of the projected phased border  reopening on 1 Nov 2021, Australia issued
new guidance for travelers vaccinated outside of Australia. Travelers vaccinated in countries outside of Australia must present vaccination certificates that meet specific criteria, found
Both paper and digital vaccination certificates will be accepted.  

 In order to qualify as vaccinated, the traveler must have been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Current approved vaccines include:  

  • Two doses at least 14 days apart for AstraZeneca Vaxevanis, AstraZeneca COVIDSHIELD, Pfizer/BioNtech Comirnaty, Moderna Spikevax, Sinovac Coronavac; or
  • A single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen-Cilag COVID Vaccine  

What's Changed?  

Australia released new guidance concerning vaccination certificates for travelers vaccinated outside of the country.  

What Should Employers and Applicants Know? 

Australia's specifications for those travelers vaccinated outside of Australia are particularly 
relevant for inbound travelers and expatriates returning to assignment in Australia, assuming they are exempt from border closure. If those groups were vaccinated outside of Australia, the government links above may prove helpful. 

Looking Ahead 

Continue to check the Australian government website for updates and Envoy's  website for additional information.   

Originally published 29 October 2021

