ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key points

New guidance has been issued for travelers vaccinated outside of Australia

Overview

In preparation of the projected phased border reopening on 1 Nov 2021, Australia issued

new guidance for travelers vaccinated outside of Australia. Travelers vaccinated in countries outside of Australia must present vaccination certificates that meet specific criteria, found

here.

Both paper and digital vaccination certificates will be accepted.

In order to qualify as vaccinated, the traveler must have been vaccinated with a vaccine approved by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). Current approved vaccines include:

Two doses at least 14 days apart for AstraZeneca Vaxevanis, AstraZeneca COVIDSHIELD, Pfizer/BioNtech Comirnaty, Moderna Spikevax, Sinovac Coronavac; or

A single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen-Cilag COVID Vaccine

What's Changed?

Australia released new guidance concerning vaccination certificates for travelers vaccinated outside of the country.

What Should Employers and Applicants Know?

Australia's specifications for those travelers vaccinated outside of Australia are particularly

relevant for inbound travelers and expatriates returning to assignment in Australia, assuming they are exempt from border closure. If those groups were vaccinated outside of Australia, the government links above may prove helpful.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Australian government website for updates and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 29 October 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.