ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The government has announced that from November, Australian citizens or permanent residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel overseas without needing a travel exemption. Children under 12 and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will also be able to travel overseas without an exemption.

It will be important to keep in mind that restrictions with overseas destinations are subject to change so you will need to keep a close eye on the rules if you choose to leave Australia.

Eased Quarantine when Returning to Australia

Fully vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents may be eligible to quarantine at home for reduced periods when returning to Australia, rather than having to spend a fortnight in hotel quarantine.

International Visitors

Travel would not immediately be open to foreigners, but the government said it was working "towards welcoming tourists back to our shores.

Once states reach an 80 per cent double vaccination target, there will no longer be a cap on arrivals. That's the same target each state and territory is working towards to restore a range of freedoms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.