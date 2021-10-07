ARTICLE

Key Points

Lifting of the 18-month ban on Australians travelling abroad coming in November

Overview

On Oct. 1, 2021, the Australian government announced that the current 18 month ban on Australians travelling abroad will be lifted in November. Reopening will be done in phases throughout the country. In the first phase, the government will focus on allowing Australian citizens and permanent residents to leave the country for international travel. Vaccinated citizens will be allowed to complete a 7-day home quarantine upon their return to Australia. Unvaccinated citizens will be required to complete a 14-day hotel quarantine.

What are the Changes?

Australia's international borders have been closed since March 2020. This change will allow Australian citizens and permanent residents to travel abroad for the first time in 18-months.

Looking Ahead

The Australian government will release further information concerning the reopening of international borders for its citizens and permanent residents in the next coming weeks, continue to check the government's website for further information and Envoy's website for additional information.

Originally published 5, October 2021

