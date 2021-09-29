COVID-19 restrictions have impacted English testing availability in Victoria, ACT and NSW. We have compiled a summary of availability for each test in these states to assist in securing a booking for a test.

All upcoming tests in all states will go ahead as scheduled, with restrictions (e.g. facemask and social distancing).

The centre will contact you if the test will be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

PTE Academic website

1800 729 282

IELTS

VICTORIA

Testing in Victoria has resumed in line with COVID-19 Restrictions, but bookings are currently in high demand.

NSW

Testing in NSW will continue in a restricted manner. All test takers, from the 20th October, 2021 must have had at least one dose of the vaccine to sit the test.

Areas of concern can be found here: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/rules/affected-area

Available test centres in NSW:

Western Sydney University - Bankstown Western Sydney University - Paramatta University of Newcastle - Callaghan Navitas English - Sydney Macquarie University - North Ryde IDP Education - Armidale IDP Educations - Sydney IDP Education - Wagga Wagga IDP Education - Kensington Western Sydney University - Sydney Olympic Park University of Technology Sydney - Ultimo

ACT

Testing in ACT is suspended in line with COVID-19 Restrictions. This is subject to change only with the easing of restrictions.

If your scheduled test in these states has been impacted, your test centre will contact you.

IELTS website

OET

All upcoming tests in all states will be continuing as scheduled.

OET Website

+61 3 8658 3963

TOEFL IBT

VICTORIA

There are no upcoming tests scheduled for September. There are tests scheduled for the next few months.

NSW

There are no upcoming tests scheduled for September. There are tests scheduled for the next few months.

ACT

There are no test centres in ACT.

TOEFL IBT website

1-800-919-622

We anticipate that the availability of these tests may be subject to change with the easing or tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, NSW and ACT.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.