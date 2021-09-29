COVID-19 restrictions have impacted English testing availability in Victoria, ACT and NSW. We have compiled a summary of availability for each test in these states to assist in securing a booking for a test.
PTE Academic
All upcoming tests in all states will go ahead as scheduled, with restrictions (e.g. facemask and social distancing).
The centre will contact you if the test will be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
IELTS
VICTORIA
Testing in Victoria has resumed in line with COVID-19 Restrictions, but bookings are currently in high demand.
NSW
Testing in NSW will continue in a restricted manner. All test takers, from the 20th October, 2021 must have had at least one dose of the vaccine to sit the test.
Areas of concern can be found here: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/rules/affected-area
Available test centres in NSW:
|Western Sydney University - Bankstown
|Western Sydney University - Paramatta
|University of Newcastle - Callaghan
|Navitas English - Sydney
|Macquarie University - North Ryde
|IDP Education - Armidale
|IDP Educations - Sydney
|IDP Education - Wagga Wagga
|IDP Education - Kensington
|Western Sydney University - Sydney Olympic Park
|University of Technology Sydney - Ultimo
ACT
Testing in ACT is suspended in line with COVID-19 Restrictions. This is subject to change only with the easing of restrictions.
If your scheduled test in these states has been impacted, your test centre will contact you.
OET
All upcoming tests in all states will be continuing as scheduled.
TOEFL IBT
VICTORIA
There are no upcoming tests scheduled for September. There are tests scheduled for the next few months.
NSW
There are no upcoming tests scheduled for September. There are tests scheduled for the next few months.
ACT
There are no test centres in ACT.
We anticipate that the availability of these tests may be subject to change with the easing or tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Victoria, NSW and ACT.
