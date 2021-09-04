ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a joint project between Cohealth and City of Melbourne, Melbourne Town Hall is being used as a mass vaccination centre from 1 September. People with English literacy limitations, refugees, and international students will be given priority access to this facility.

We encourage all clients who wish to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to book an appointment at the Melbourne Town Hall vaccination centre online at www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/book-your-vaccine-appointment or by calling the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398.

You do not need a Medicare card to book a Covid-19 vaccination at this location, which will be provided free to all regardless of your residency status in Australia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.