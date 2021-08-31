ARTICLE

Australia last week reverted its travel restrictions for travel to India and PNG to global settings, based on updated health advice. Individuals seeking an exemption to travel from Australia to India or PNG can now apply for a travel exemption through the travel exemptions portal.

The Australian government's Smart Traveller website, however, recommends that individuals do not travel overseas due to the health risks from the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant disruptions to global travel.

In related news, facilitated commercial flights from India to Australia have resumed.

