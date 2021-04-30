ARTICLE

In the media

Bipana and her parents are extremely close, but the Australian government won't consider them immediate family

The federal government's COVID-related travel exemptions exclude overseas-based parents of adult Australian citizens and permanent residents. The Australian Border Force (ABF) said the definition of immediate family only applies to spouses, de facto partners, dependent children and legal guardians of citizens or permanent residents (22 April 2021). More...

KPMG: Inquiry into Australia's skilled migration program - Report

We strive to contribute to the debate that is shaping the Australian economy and welcome the opportunity to provide a submission to the 'Joint Standing Committee on Migration's Inquiry into Australia's Skilled Migration Program (the Inquiry)'.There have been some temporary schemes to facilitate entry of seasonal and pacific work visa holders, but more could be done (19 April 2021). More...

Jail time for labour hire organiser who supplied illegal workers and dealt in proceeds of crime

A Melbourne man has been sentenced to 14 months imprisonment after being convicted of multiple charges relating to illegal work and dealing with proceeds of crime (14 April 2021). More...

Underpaid workers to receive almost $800,000 in back pay after ABF investigation

Following an investigation by the Australian Border Force (ABF) Sponsor Monitoring Unit, the China Chilli Holding Group that operates nine Sichuan cuisine restaurants across Australia has been fined $131,400 and barred from sponsoring foreign workers for two years (13 April 2021). More...

