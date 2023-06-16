At our recent Compliance Committee Forum Webinar our industry experts highlighted:

The latest update for fund managers on the MIS regulatory review and the design and distribution obligations (DDO )Emma Donaghue, Partner-Funds Management (McMahon Clarke)

)Emma Donaghue, Partner-Funds Management (McMahon Clarke) Financial regulators clamping down on greenwashing ) Selina Nutley, Partner-Litigation and Funds Management (McMahon Clarke)

) Selina Nutley, Partner-Litigation and Funds Management (McMahon Clarke) Topical tax issues for managed fund) sAlexis Kokkinos, Director-Business Tax (Pitcher Partners)

You can access the webinar recording and presentation here:

Also, to help you assess your TMDs and product governance arrangements against ASIC's current view of DDO good practice you can download our DDO Health Check here:

