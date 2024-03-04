The franchise industry is a large part of Australia's economy, worth $135 billion employing over half a million people in over 70,000 franchises. The 2023 review of the Franchising Code of Conduct by Dr Michael Schaper was released this year.

The review comes with 23 key recommendations for the franchising industry. Chris Karatselios, commercial law specialist, provides an overview of the key points and distinctions from the review published by Franchise Executives.

Read our article here:

Enhancing the franchise landscape: Code review

