For a franchisor, attracting prospective franchisees to your franchise network can be a lengthy and time-consuming process. The last thing you want to happen during this process is to have a legal issue arise, bringing into question the enforceability of the precious franchise agreement. Once a potential franchisee seems ready to join the franchise network, all you would want them to do is sign on the dotted line as soon as possible. However, you cannot rush the process. This article explains the legal requirements that franchisors must comply with during the franchisee recruitment process.

What Is the 14-Day Discloure Period?

Seasoned franchisors know better than to rush a potential franchisee. Any potential franchisee needs to be provided with 14 days to review the legal documents supplied before any executed documents can be signed. This is known as the 14-day disclosure period. In addition, with the changes to the Franchising Code of Conduct that came into effect in July 2021, there are new franchisee recruitment requirements for franchisors to follow.

The Franchising Code of Conduct

The Franchising Code of Conduct requires that potential franchisees be provided with a number of documents, including the:

franchise agreement;

disclosure document and new 'key facts sheet'; and

Franchising Code of Conduct (including the information statement).

The documents are important for any potential franchisee to understand their obligations in the franchise arrangement. You can issue pro forma documents to allow the prospect to review these documents. However, that does not start the 14-day time clock. Under the Franchising Code of Conduct, the 14-day time clock only starts when the documents are in 'executable form'. This means that the franchisee's details need to be included in the documentation and issued before the 14-day review period commences. If the franchisee asks for amendments during this 14-day period, arguably, that does not start the time clock again. This is because the franchisee is the one requesting the changes.

However, it is clear that a blank pro forma document does not start the time clock.

Therefore, franchisors should urge any prospect to set up their company and provide their personal details as soon as practicable. Doing this allows for the drafting process to commence and the 14-day disclosure period to start. You should reassure them that they are not committing to anything by providing these details. But, they must provide them as soon as practicable so that no unnecessary delay occurs in the signing process.

Documents for Franchisee Recruitment

Many franchisors provide two sets of documents, the:

pro forma (blank) documents that you can use very early in the franchisee recruitment process; and

'filled out' documents for use at some later point, which starts the 14-day disclosure period.