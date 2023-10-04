ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Media

Unqualified 'advisor' loses appeal of ban

A Gladstone law graduate who was banned from practising law after moonlighting as a lawyer has failed in his appeal to have the ban overturned. His activities included advising on court processes and procedures; helping to create affidavits and other documents; helping prepare cases for litigation; and drafting correspondence (22 September 2023). Read more here.

Former senior public servant to head Covid-19 inquiry

Retired public servant Robyn Kruk has been appointed to an independent panel inquiring into state and federal responses to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The 12-month inquiry will examine a range of factors, including vaccination and PPE preparedness, public health messaging, financial support for individuals and businesses, and support for people during lockdowns domestically and overseas (21 September 2023). Read more here.

Qld to consider Victorian-style Airbnb levy as it weighs up housing options

Queensland will consider Victoria's state-wide levy on short-stay accommodation providers, such as Airbnb and Stayz, as it mulls its next move in regulating the sector. It comes after the Brisbane City Council lifted rates for some short-term rental properties in July last year (20 September 2023). Read more here.

Queensland Government updates justice legislation, removing prohibition on naming alleged sex offenders

Laws allowing the public naming of people charged with certain sexual offences in Queensland have been passed in State Parliament. The reforms, contained in the Justice and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023, were among other legislative amendments to modernise and strengthen Queensland's laws relating to the operation of courts and tribunals, and the justice system (13 September 2023). Read more here.

Key property reforms tackle sunset clauses, smoking and pets in units

The Body Corporate and Community Management and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023 was recently introduced in the Queensland Parliament. The Bill limits when property developers can invoke a 'sunset clause' to terminate 'off the plan' contracts for land to specific situations. (24 August 2023). Read more here.

Publications

Guidelines for Complying with the Positive Duty under the Sex Discrimination Act 1984 (Cth)

The Australian Human Rights Commission has published a guideline designed to educate organisations and businesses about the relevant unlawful conduct covered by the positive duty now imposed on employers. This comes in accordance with the suite of reforms enacted by the Anti-Discrimination and Human Rights Legislation Amendment (Respect at Work) Act 2022 (Cth). Read the guidelines here.

Unemployment rate rises to 3.7 per cent in July

The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 per cent in August according to data released recently by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Monthly hours worked fell 0.5 per cent in August 2023 (following the increase of 0.2 per cent in July), while employment rose by 0.5 per cent. Details here.

Gas supply outlook for first quarter 2024 shows likely surplus

Australia's east coast gas market should have a 1.4 petajoule surplus in the first quarter of 2024, even if the LNG producers export all their uncontracted gas, the ACCC's September 2023 interim gas inquiry report shows. Read the Regulator's report on the on the supply-demand outlook of natural gas in Australia here.

The Bureau declares El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole events

The Bureau of Meteorology recently declared that El Niño and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole are underway. Warmer and drier conditions will be more likely over spring and summer for parts of Australia, under the influence of these two climate drivers. Read more here.

Practice

Administrative Appeals Tribunal Bulletin Issue No. 18/2023

The AAT Bulletin is a fortnightly publication containing information about recently published decisions and appeals against decisions in the AAT's General, Freedom of Information, National Disability Insurance Scheme, Security, Small Business Taxation, Taxation & Commercial and Veterans' Appeals Divisions. Read more here.

New QLS President named

Rebecca Fogerty, an Accredited Specialist in Criminal Law, will be Queensland Law Society President in 2024 after nominations closed on 21 September 2023. In accordance with rule 33(1)(a) of the Legal Profession (Society) Rules 2007, Rebecca, who was elected Vice President in July 2022, will take up the role on 1 January. Read more here.

QCAT Practice Direction No. 2 of 2023

The practice direction in relation to Applications for review of decisions made about animals, which came into effect from 28 August 2023, contains information that will assist parties in understanding the process and provide directions to parties about some of the things they must do. This practice direction supersedes practice direction 8 of 2022. Read more here.

Practice Direction No. 3 of 2023

This Practice Direction applies to summary proceedings under the Justices Act 1886 for a domestic violence offence. A summary proceeding for a domestic violence offence is defined in schedule 3 of the Evidence Act 1977. Read more here.

Cases

Coughlan v Queensland Police Service [2023] QCATA 112

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – FREEDOM OF INFORMATION – RIGHT OF ACCESS – GROUNDS FOR REFUSAL – where the applicant was concerned that two police officers misused his personal information in a police database – where he sought information on accesses to his personal information in the database under Information Privacy Act 2009 (Qld) (IP Act) – where the respondent and, on external review, the Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC), refused disclosure

Crime and Corruption Commission v Carne [2023] HCA 28

State Parliament – parliamentary privilege – where Crime and Corruption Commission ("Commission") conducted investigation in response to complaint alleging corrupt conduct and maladministration by Public Trustee of Queensland – where Commission then composed Report on allegations and investigation – where Commission sought to use Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee ("Committee") to make Report public

Edser v QSuper Board [2023] FCA 1120

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – appeal from determination of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (Authority) – Whether Authority erred in its interpretation of the clear causation test – whether Authority made a legally unreasonable, irrational or illogical finding, or a critical finding of fact for which there was no evidential support – whether Authority was required to resolve ambiguities in medical report – whether Authority erred in its determination of the clear causation

Sea Swift Pty Ltd v Torres Strait Island Regional Council [2023] QSC 203

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – JUDICIAL REVIEW – GROUNDS OF REVIEW – GENERALLY – where the applicant is a shipping company that operates in the area governed by the respondent – where the respondent implemented a regime of Maritime Fees for use of its landing facilities – where the respondent's CEO decided to issue to the applicant 253 Default Maritime Fee ("DMF") invoices for the period from April 2015 to June 2018 for alleged underreporting of its use of facilities

Qantas Airways Limited v Transport Workers Union of Australia [2023] HCA 27

Industrial law (Cth) – prohibition of taking adverse action against person to prevent exercise of workplace right – Workplace right – where s 340(1)(b) of Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) provided that person must not take adverse action against another person to prevent exercise of workplace right – where Qantas Airways Ltd made decision to outsource ground handling operations – where outsourcing decision was adverse action in respect of affected employees

Legislation

Bills introduced

Emblems of Queensland and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023

Local Government (Councillor Conduct) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023

Bills passed without amendment

Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Surgeons) Amendment Bill 2023

Bills amended during passage

Justice and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2023

Water Legislation Amendment Bill 2023

Proclamations commencing Acts made

Proclamation No. 1 – Domestic and Family Violence Protection (Combating Coercive Control) and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2023 (commencing remaining provisions)

Subordinate legislation notified

Criminal Practice Amendment Rule (No. 2) 2023

Local Government (Fraser Coast Regional Council – Suspension of Councillor) Amendment Regulation 2023

Local Government (Gold Coast City Council – Suspension of Councillor) Amendment Regulation 2023

Mutual Recognition (Queensland) (Tasmanian Container Deposit Scheme) Amendment Regulation 2023

State Penalties Enforcement and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2023

Trans-Tasman Mutual Recognition (Queensland) (NT and Tasmanian Container Deposit Schemes) Notice 2023

Subordinate legislation tabled

Animal Care and Protection Regulation 2023

Biosecurity (Polyphagous Shot-hole Borer) Amendment Regulation 2023

Civil Partnerships Regulation 2023

Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Regulation 2023

Disability Services Amendment Regulation 2023

Economic Development (Vegetation Management) By-law 2023

Economic Development Regulation 2023

Forestry (State Forests) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation (No. 2) 2023

Governors (Salary and Pensions) Regulation 2023

Local Government (Fraser Coast Regional Council – Suspension of Councillor) Amendment Regulation 2023

Major Events (Motor Racing Events) (Gold Coast 500) Amendment Regulation 2023

Mineral Resources Amendment Regulation 2023

Parliamentary Service By-law 2023

Planning (Queensland Rural Workers' Accommodation Initiative) Amendment Regulation 2023

Public Sector Ethics Regulation 2023

Public Trustee Regulation 2023

Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal Amendment Regulation 2023

Rural and Regional Adjustment (Climate Smart Energy Saver Scheme) Amendment Regulation 2023

State Penalties Enforcement and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2023

Statutory Instruments (Exemptions from Expiry) Amendment Regulation 2023

Transport Infrastructure (Public Marine Facilities) Regulation 2023

Transport Operations (Passenger Transport) and Other Legislation Amendment Regulation 2023

Waste Reduction and Recycling Regulation 2023

Work Health and Safety (Codes of Practice) (Amusement Devices and Concrete Pumping) Amendment Notice 2023

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.