What are Steroids?

Anabolic steroids are synthetic hormones that imitate male sex hormones, particularly testosterone and those with close structural similarity. They are regarded as 'image and performance enhancing drugs', due to how they help muscle growth, increase strength and ability as well as decrease recovery time following an injury.

This article has been written by our criminal lawyers Sydney team. It is not to be taken as substitute for legal advice.

What Does Steroids Do? | What do Steroids do for Muscles?

The chemical composition of anabolic steroids is similar to testosterone, which activates the body's testosterone receptors. Testosterone has two main effects on your body which are:

Anabolic (supports muscle growth, maintains bone density, and accelerates recovery from injury), and

Androgenic (this is also known as 'masculinising' due to how it develops and maintains male characteristics, namely the penis, testicles, muscle mass, deep voice, and facial hair).

Anabolic steroids can be in tablet, gel, or liquid form. In these respective forms, they can be taken by orally, applied to the skin, or injected into a muscle.

Between 2001 and 2019, non-medical anabolic steroid use almost tripled, according to the Australian National Drug Strategy Household Survey of 2019.

Are Steroids Bad for You? | What are Side Effects of Steroids?

Long-term side effects of anabolic steroids include liver damage, high blood pressure, heart attacks, kidney or prostate cancer, depression and premature bone and skin ageing.

For women, short-term side effects include male pattern hair growth and irregular periods, whereas for men short-term side effects may include reduced sperm count and infertility.

They are colloquially referred to as 'roids', 'gear', or 'juice'.

Anabolic steroids are illegal across Australia unless they are prescribed by a doctor for a medical purpose. Therefore, it is illegal to possess, make, sell, or inject someone else with anabolic steroids.

Penalties for Possession of Steroids in Australia

State/Territory Penalties New South Wales 2-years imprisonment and/or a $2,200 fine Queensland 5kg or over, a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment 50 grams or over, but under 5kg and the Court is satisfied that the defendant was a drug dependent person, a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment. If the defendant is not considered a drug dependent person, a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment remains applicable, where the quantity exceeds 50 grams. lower quantities, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment Victoria maximum penalty of 1 year imprisonment and/or a $5,769.30 fine (30 penalty units x current value of $192.31) South Australia 2 years imprisonment and/or $10,000 Western Australia of 2 years imprisonment and/or a $2,000 fine Tasmania 2 years imprisonment and/or a $9,750 fine (50 penalty units x current value of $195) Northern Territory 14 years imprisonment if this involves a commercial quantity. traffickable quantity carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $88,000 fine (500 penalty units x current value of $176) less than a traffickable quantity, an $8,800 fine (50 penalty units) may instead be applicable. However, where anabolic steroids are possessed in a public place, the maximum penalty applicable is instead 2 years imprisonment and/or a $35,200 (200 penalty units). Australian Capital Territory 6 months imprisonment and/or a $8,000 fine (50 penalty units x current value of $160)

Are Steroids Illegal? | Are Steroids illegal in New South Wales?

In New South Wales, 'anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents' are considered a prohibited drug.

Schedule 1 of the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (NSW) outlines the quantity of anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents which corresponds to an ascending classification.

The small quantity is 50g, the traffickable quantity is 500g, the commercial quantity is 750g and the large commercial quantity is 5kg.

It is an offence to possess anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents, with a maximum penalty of up to 2-years imprisonment and/or a $2,200 fine. A defence will be applicable where you have been prescribed anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents by your doctor and retain a valid prescription.

Furthermore, supplying anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents is a criminal offence, with maximum penalties dependant on the classification of the quantity involved.

If the supply is between the small quantity to over the indictable quantity but less than commercial quantity, a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment and/or a $220,000 fine, if the matter is dealt with in the District Court.

However, these offences are classified as 'table 1' matters which mean they will be dealt with in the Local Court unless the prosecutor or person charged elects for it to be heard in the District Court.

This means that such matters will regularly be dealt with in the Local Court, which is limited to imposing a maximum penalty of 2 years imprisonment and/or a $11,000 fine for a single offence.

If the supply involves a quantity which is over the commercial quantity but less than large commercial quantity, the matter must be dealt with in the District Court and carries a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment and/or a $385,000 fine.

The same is applicable to supplying a large commercial quantity of anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents, however, the maximum penalty raises to life imprisonment and/or a $550,000 fine.

The New South Wales state government changed the classification of anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents in 2014 from prescription drugs under the Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 1966 (NSW) to prohibited drugs under the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (NSW) to introduce tougher penalties for possession and supply.

Click here for the penalties for criminal offences in New South Wales.

Are Steroids illegal in Queensland?

Similarly in Queensland, steroids were reclassified as a schedule one dangerous drug in 2014.

Queensland has been referred to as 'Australia's steroid capital', with over half of all arrests related to steroids (58%) occurring in the state in 2014-15. It continues to account for the greatest proportion of national steroid arrests, with 47% occurring in Queensland in 2020-21.

There is a comprehensive list of substances classified as 'steroid drugs' under Schedule 1, Part 2 of the Drugs Misuse Regulation 1987 ( QLD). This includes testosterone, trestolone, androstenediol, drostanolone, ethyldienolone, and any other anabolic and androgenic steroidal agent.

It is an offence to possess steroid drugs, with the maximum penalties dependant on the quantity involved.

If the amount of steroids is 5kg or over, a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment is applicable.

However, where the quantity is 50 grams or over, but under 5kg and the Court is satisfied that the defendant was a drug dependent person, a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment is applicable.

A 'drug dependant' person refers to someone who, as a result of repeatedly taking dangerous drugs, demonstrates impaired control or exhibits drug-seeking behaviour that suggests impaired control over their continued use of dangerous drugs. They also must be shown to suffer or be likely to suffer mental or physical distress or disorder if the administration of dangerous drugs ceases.

If the defendant is not considered a drug dependent person, a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment remains applicable, where the quantity exceeds 50 grams.

In any other case involving lower quantities, the offence carries a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment, as prescribed by the Drug Misuses Act 1986 ( QLD).

Supplying steroids in Queensland also carries extremely tough penalties, which are dependant on the nature of the supply.

If you supply steroids to a child under 16 years old, the offence carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. If the supply is aggravated by another factor (i.e., the person you supplied was 16 – 18, intellectually impaired, or you did so in an educational institution or correctional facility), the maximum penalty applicable is 25 years imprisonment.

Where the supply of steroids does not have any aggravating features, a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment is instead applicable.

Are Steroids illegal in Victoria?

In Victoria, 'anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents' are considered a drug of dependence.

The Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act 1981 (VIC) prescribes that 50g will be considered a small quantity, with a traffickable quantity being 500g, and the commercial quantity being 5kg.

If you possess steroids for personal use without a prescription, a maximum penalty of 1 year imprisonment and/or a $5,769.30 fine (30 penalty units x current value of $192.31) is applicable.

If the possession was for the purpose of trafficking, it instead carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $76,924 fine (400 penalty units x current value of $192.31).

There is also a separate offence for trafficking or attempting to traffick anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents, with a maximum penalty of 15 years imprisonment applicable.

However, if this is done at a school or in a public place within 500 metres of a school, this maximum raises to 20 years imprisonment.

If it involves an amount of anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents not less than the commercial quantity (5kg), a maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment is applicable.

The definition of 'trafficking' encapsulates preparing steroids for trafficking, manufacturing them, as well as selling, exchanging, agreeing to sell, offering for sale, or having in possession for sale.

Are Steroids illegal in South Australia?

In South Australia, steroids are classified in a different manner to other states in that they are referred to as 'prescription drugs' under the Controlled Substances Act 1984 (SA).

Due to their classification remaining purely as a prescription drug, South Australia has the most lenient laws in relation to steroids.

It is an offence to possess or use steroids, unless you have a valid prescription for a recognised medical condition, as well as make or sell or steroids.

The maximum penalty applicable for these varied offences is 2 years imprisonment and/or $10,000.

Are Steroids illegal in Western Australia?

In Western Australia, anabolic steroids and other androgenic substances are considered 'specified drugs'. This is due to how they are a prescription drug that may be subject to misuse.

The list of 'specified drugs' is included in the Misuse of Drugs Regulation 1982 (WA) which makes it an offence to be in the possession of a specified drug, such as steroids, unless you have been prescribed or are authorised through your employment.

The Misuse of Drugs Act 1981 (WA) applies to 'specified drugs' – which are referred to as prohibited drugs. It is an offence to possess, use or administer anabolic steroids to someone else, with a maximum penalty of 2 years imprisonment and/or a $2,000 fine applicable.

It is also an offence to possess anabolic steroids with intent to supply or sell to another, manufacture or prepare anabolic steroids, or sell or supply anabolic steroids, including offering to do so.

A maximum penalty of 25 years imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine is applicable.

To 'supply' has a wide definition, encompassing to deliver, dispense, distribute, forward, furnish, make available, provide, return, or send. It does not matter that something is supplied on behalf of another or on whose behalf it is supplied.

Are Steroids illegal in Tasmania?

In Tasmania, anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents are considered 'controlled drugs' under the Misuse of Drugs Act 2001 (TAS).

They are illegal to possess, use, or supply them, without a valid prescription or authorisation.

It is an offence to possess, use or administer steroids to another person, with a maximum penalty of 2 years imprisonment and/or a $9,750 fine (50 penalty units x current value of $195).

The sale or supply of steroids is also prohibited, with the offence carrying a maximum penalty of 4 years imprisonment and/or a $19,500 fine (100 penalty units).

However, there is also a separate offence for 'trafficking' in a controlled substance, with a maximum penalty of 21 years imprisonment.

Trafficking encapsulates preparing steroids for supply, transporting a trafficable quantity of steroids, guarding, or concealing a trafficable quantity of steroids, or importing a trafficable quantity of steroids into Tasmania. It also includes offering, exchanging, delivering, or receiving steroids for sale.

Are Steroids illegal in Northern Territory?

In the Northern Territory, anabolic steroids are considered a Schedule 2 'dangerous drug'. What is considered a traffickable, or commercial quantity of an anabolic steroid depends on the type.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1990 (NT), the corresponding amounts are:

Anabolic Steroid Traffickable Quantity Commercial Quantity Danazol 10.00 g 500.00 g Dromostanolone propionate 12.00 g 600.00 g Ethylestrenol 10.00 g 500.00 g Fluoxymesterone 12.00 g 600.00 g Methandriol 32.00 g 1.60 kg Methyltestosterone 48.00 g 2.40 kg Nandrolone decanoate 6.00 g 300.00 g Nandrolone phenpropionate 8.00 g 400.00 g Oxandrolone 12.00 g 600.00 g Oxymetholone 300.00 g 15.00 kg Stanozolol 7.20 g 360.00 g Testolactone 1.20 kg 6.00 kg Testosterone 2.40 g 120.00 g Testosterone cypionate 32.00 g 1.60 kg Testosterone enanthate 32.00 g 1.60 kg Testosterone propionate 12.00 g 600 g

There is an exception for anabolic steroids in products packaged for ovulation control or in quantities which can lawfully be prescribed.

It is an offence to possess anabolic steroids, with a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment if this involves a commercial quantity. The same penalty is applicable to intentionally supplying or taking part in the supply of anabolic steroids to another person.

Possession of a traffickable quantity carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $88,000 fine (500 penalty units x current value of $176), which is also applicable to supplying less than a commercial quantity of anabolic steroids.

Where a possession offence involves less than a traffickable quantity, an $8,800 fine (50 penalty units) may instead be applicable. However, where anabolic steroids are possessed in a public place, the maximum penalty applicable is instead 2 years imprisonment and/or a $35,200 (200 penalty units).

Are Steroids illegal in the Australian Capital Territory?

In the Australian Capital Territory, Part 8 of the Crimes Act 1900 (ACT) outlines offences related to anabolic steroids.

Schedule 1 of the Act outlines a specified list of 68 anabolic steroids (including bolandiol, calusterone, methyltestosterone, testosterone), however, the offences are nonetheless applicable to any other anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents not mentioned.

The definition of anabolic steroids is also widened to include any salt, active principle or derivative of the substance, stereoisomer of the substance and any preparation or admixture containing any proportion of the substance.

It is an offence to possess an anabolic steroid, as well as administer an anabolic steroid to yourself or someone else, with both offences carrying a maximum penalty of 6 months imprisonment and/or a $8,000 fine (50 penalty units x current value of $160).

However, this does not apply to those authorised to manufacture, possess, or supply the anabolic steroid or those who obtained the anabolic steroid from someone who is authorised to supply the anabolic steroid to the person.

It is also an offence to prescribe or supply an anabolic steroid to someone else, for human use.

A maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment and/or $80,000 fine (500 penalty units x current value of $160) is applicable.

This does not apply to steroids registered under the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth) or prescribed or supplied for the purposes of a clinical trial conducted under that Act.