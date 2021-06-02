The main piece of legislation in New South Wales which facilitates the prohibition of drugs is the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (‘the Act').

The main criminal offences contained in the Act are divided into two parts:

  1. Summary offences – which are those finalised in the Local Court, and
  2. Indictable offences – which are those which may be finalised in the Local or a higher court such as the District Court (these are called ‘Table 1' and ‘Table 2' offences), and those which must be finalised in a higher court (these are known as strictly indictable offences).

Summary, Table and Strictly Indictable Offences

Summary drug offences are generally the least serious.

‘Table' offences are so called because they are listed in Tables 1 and 2 of schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW), which is titled ‘'Indictable offences triable summarily'.

Table 2 offences are generally more serious that summary offences.  For these, the prosecution can ‘elect' (choose) to ‘commit' (refer) the case to a higher court, which is usually the District Court.

Table 1 offences are generally more serious than Table 2 offences. For these, the prosecution or defence can elect to commit the case higher court.

The most serious state drug offences are strictly indictable offences which, as stated, must be finalised in a higher court.

Factors that determine the maximum penalty

The maximum penalties that apply to these offences depend on the type and weight of the drug concerned, as well as the court in which the case is finalised; specifically, whether the case remains in the Local Court or is referred to and finalised in a higher court.

Penalties that apply under the Act

Here's a rundown of the maximum penalties that apply under the Act.

The relevant weight categories for all prohibited drugs are listed in the table at the end of this article.

penalty unit is $110 at the time of writing.

Summary offences

Part 2, Division 1 lists the Act's summary drug offences.

Section 21 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 20 penalty units for each of the following offences, except an offence of possessing a Schedule 9 substance under section 18B(3) which carries a maximum of 12 months in prison and/or 20 penalty units:

Section of Act Offence
10 Possession of prohibited drugs (or drug possession)
11 Possession of equipment for administration of prohibited drugs
11A Sale, supply and display of waterpipes ice pipes
11B Possession of tablet press or drug encapsulator
11C Possession of instruction for manufacture or production of prohibited drugs
12 Self-administration of prohibited drugs
13 Administration of prohibited drugs to others
14 Permitting another to administer prohibited drugs
15 Forging prescriptions
16 Obtaining prescription by false representation
17 Obtaining prohibited drug by false representation
18 Obtaining prohibit drugs from medical practitioners, nurses or midwives
18A Advertising or holding out that premises are available for use for unlawful administration of prohibited drugs
18B Manufacture, production, possession or supply of certain Schedule 9 substances
19 Aiding or abetting the commission of offence in NSW
20 Aiding or abetting the commission of offence outside NSW

Table 2 offences – when finalised in the Local Court

Section 30 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 50 penalty units for the offences in the table below where:

  1. The drug or plant is not more than the small quantity, and
  2. The case is finalised in the Local Court.
Section of Act Offence
23(1) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant
23A(1) Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
24(1) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug
24(1A) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
25(1) Supplying a prohibited drug
25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
25(2C) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf)
26 Conspiring to commit an offence above
27 Aiding or abetting an offence above
28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Table 1 offences – when finalised in the Local Court

Section 31 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 100 penalty units for the offences in the table below where:

  1. The drug or plant is not more than the indictable quantity, and
  2. The case is finalised in the Local Court.
Section of Act Offence
23(1) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant
23A(1) Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
24(1) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug
24(1A) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
25(1) Supplying a prohibited drug
25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
25(2C) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf)
26 Conspiring to commit an offence above
27 Aiding or abetting an offence above
28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Offences finalised in a higher court

Section 32 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or 2000 penalty units, or 10 years and/or 2000 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis, where the case finalised in a higher court such as the District Court:

Section of Act Offence
23(1) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant
24(1) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug
25(1) Supplying a prohibited drug
25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
26 Conspiring to commit an offence above
27 Aiding or abetting an offence above
28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Commercial quantities and cultivation for a commercial purpose

Offences relating to commercial quantities of prohibited drugs and plants are strictly indictable.

Section 33 of the Act prescribes these penalties:

Commercial quantity

For commercial quantities, the maximum penalty is 20 years and/or 3500 penalty units, or 15 years and/or 3500 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis.

Large commercial quantity

For large commercial quantities, the maximum penalty is life in prison and/or 5000 penalty units, or 20 years and/or 5000 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis.

The offences are:

Section of Act Offence
23(1A) Cultivating not less than the small quantity but less than the commercial quantity of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means for a commercial purpose
23(2) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a commercial quantity of prohibited plants
24(2) Manufacturing or producing a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs
25(2) Supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs
25(2A) Adult supplying a commercial quantity of drugs to a person under the age of 16 years
26 Conspiring to commit an offence above
27 Aiding or abetting an offence above
28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Supplying drugs to persons under the age of 16 years

Section 33AA of the Act applies to the following offences of supplying a prohibited drug to person under the age of 16 years:

Section of Act Offence
25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
25(2A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a commercial quantity of prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
26 Conspiring to commit an offence above
27 Aiding or abetting an offence above
28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

The section prescribes the following maximum penalties:

Where the maximum penalty is 2 years in prison 2 years and 6 months
For commercial supply under section 25(2A) 25 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units
In any other case Maximum term of imprisonment and penalty units increase by one-fifth

Possessing prohibited drug precursors – when finalised in a higher court

Section 33AB of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences relating to drug precursors when the case is finalised in a higher court:

Section of Act Offence Penalty
24A Possessing drug precursor or drug manufacture apparatus with intent to manufacturing a prohibited drug 10 years in prison and/or 2000 penalty units
24B Possessing a prescribed quantity of drug precursor 5 years in prison and/or 1000 penalty units

Manufacturing or producing prohibited drugs in the presence of or using children, or procuring children to supply them

Section 33AC of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences which relate to the manufacture or production of prohibited drugs in the presence of children, or procuring children to supply drugs:

Section of Act Offence Penalty
24(1A) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 18 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units
24(2A) Manufacturing or producing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 25 years and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities
25(2C) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf) 18 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units
25(2D) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a commercial quantity of prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf) 25 years and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities

The same maximum penalties apply to conspiring to commit the above offences (section 26), aiding or abetting the above offences (section 27) or conspiring, or aiding or abetting, and equivalent offence that occurs outside NSW.

Cultivating prohibited plants in the presence of children – when finalised in a higher court

Section 33AD of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences which relate to the enhanced indoor cultivation of prohibited plants in the presence of children where the case is finalised in a higher court:

Section of Act Offence Penalty
23A(1) Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 12 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units
23A(2) Cultivating a commercial number of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 18 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities
23A(3) Cultivating not less than the small quantity but less than the commercial quantity of prohibited plants for a commercial purpose and exposing a child to that process, or to substances stored for use in the process 18 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities

The same maximum penalties apply to conspiring to commit the above offences (section 26), aiding or abetting the above offences (section 27) or conspiring, or aiding or abetting, and equivalent offence that occurs outside NSW.

What is a life sentence?

Section 33A of the Act makes clear that life in prison means ‘for the term of the person's natural life'.

Categories of drug quantities

Schedule 1 of the Act contains a list of prohibited drugs and plants in New South Wales.

It is important to bear in mind that in our state, the weight of the ‘admixture' is applicable for the purpose of determining weight; in other words, the total weight of the substance that contains the prohibited drug or plant.

So, for example, if one kilogram of ‘cut' cocaine contains 200 grams of cocaine and 800 grams of fillers, the relevant weight of cocaine for the purposes of the Act is one kilogram.

Similarly, if 30 grams of cut cannabis contains 25 grams of cannabis and 5 grams of tobacco or another legal substances, the relevant weight is 30 grams of cannabis.

Prohibited plant or prohibited drug Traffickable quantity Small quantity Indictable quantity Commercial quantity Large commercial quantity
Acetorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Acetyl-alpha-methylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
N-acetylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Acetyldihydrocodeine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Acetylmethadol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
N-acetylmethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
N-(1-adamantyl)-1-pentyl-indazole-3-carboxamide (APINACA or AKB48) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Alfentanil 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Allylprodine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Alpha-acetylmethadol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Alphameprodine 0.3g 0.1g 0.5g 0.05kg 0.2kg
Alphamethylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Alpha-methylthiofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Alphaprodine 37.5g 12.5g 62.5g 6.25kg 25.0kg
Alpha-pyrrolidinovalerophenone (alpha-PVP) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Alprazolam 15g 5g 25g 1.25kg 5kg
N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(cyclohexylmethyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-CHMINACA) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-pentyl-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-PINACA) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(4-fluorobenzyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-FUBINACA) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
2-aminoindane 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
6-(2-aminopropyl)benzofuran (6-APB) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
5-(2-aminopropyl)indan 3g 1g 5g 0.25kg 1kg
Amphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Amylobarbitone 30.g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents, other than in implant preparations for use in animals 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Anileridine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Atamestane 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Benzethidine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Benzylmorphine (3-benzylmorphine) 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
1-Benzylpiperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Beta-hydroxyfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Beta-hydroxy-3-methylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Betameprodine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Betaprodine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Bezitramide 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Bolandiol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Bolasterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Bolazine 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Boldenone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Bolenol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
4-Bromo-2,5-dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg
4-Bromo-3,5-dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg
4-Bromo-2,5-dimethoxyphenethylamine 15 DDU or 0.3g 4 DDU or 0.08g 25 DDU or 0.5g 0.025kg 0.1kg
3-Bromo-4-methoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg
4-Bromo-3-methoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg
Bufotenine and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 500.0g 2.0kg
Buprenorphine 12g 4g 20g 2kg 8kg
1,4-Butanediol 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg
Butobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Butorphanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Butyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-073) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Calusterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Cannabis leaf (excluding any exception listed under the matter relating to Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues) 300.0g 30.0g 1 000.0g 25.0kg 100.0kg
Cannabis oil (excluding any exception listed under the matter relating to Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues) 5.0g 2.0g 10.0g 500.0g 2.0kg
Cannabis plant cultivated by enhanced indoor means 5 50 50 200
Cannabis plant—other 5 50 250 1 000
Cannabis resin 30.0g 5.0g 90.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
[3-(3-carbamoylphenyl)phenyl] N-cyclohexylcarbamate (URB-597) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Carfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Cathinone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Chlorandrostenolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
1-Chloro-1-phenyl-2-aminopropane 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Chloro-1-phenyl-2-methylamino-propane 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-(3-Chlorophenyl)-piperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Clonitazene 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Clostebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Coca leaf 30.0g 5.0g 90.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Cocaine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Codeine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Codeine-N-oxide 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Codoxime 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Concentrate of poppy straw 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
4-Cyano-2-dimethyl-amino-4,4-diphenyl-butane (methadone intermediate) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
4-Cyano-1-methyl-4-phenylpiperidine (pethidine intermediate A) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Cyclobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Cyclohexyl-[1,1-biphenyl]-3-ylcarbamate (URB-602) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-cyclohexylethyl-3-(2-methoxyphenylacetyl)indole (RCS-8) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Danazol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Desomorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Desoxypipradrol (2-DPMP) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Dexamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Dextromoramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Dextropropoxyphene 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Diamorphine—see heroin          
Diampromide 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Diethylthiambutene 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
N,N-Diethyltryptamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Difenoxin 0.6g 0.2g 1.0g 0.1kg 0.4kg
Dihydrocodeine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Dihydrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Dihydromorphine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Dimenoxadol 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Dimepheptanol 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Dimethandrostanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
2,4-Dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,5-Dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
3,4-Dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,5-Dimethoxy-4-bromoamphetamine (DOB) 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg
3,4-Dimethoxy-5-ethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,5-Dimethoxy-4-ethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
4,5-Dimethoxy-2-ethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,5-Dimethoxy-4-ethylamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,5-Dimethoxy-4-methylamphetamine and other substances structurally derived from methoxyphenylethylamine being those substances having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Dimethylthiambutene 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
2,3-Dimethoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,5-Dimethoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2-(2,5-dimethoxy-4-methylphenyl)-N-[(2-methoxyphenyl)methyl]ethanamine (25D-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
3,4-Dimethoxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
N, N-Dimethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1,3-dimethylamylamine (DMAA or methylhexanamine) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
3-(1,2-Dimethylheptyl)-1-hydroxy-7,8,9,10- tetrahydro-6,6, 9-trimethyl-6H-dibenzo (b,d)pyran 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
5-(1,1-Dimethylheptyl)-2-[(1R,3S)-3-hydroxycyclohexyl]-phenol (CP 47, 497) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
5-(1,1-Dimethyloctyl)-2-[(1R,3S)-3-hydroxycyclohexyl]-phenol (Cannabicyclohexanol or CP 47, 497 C8 Homologue) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
N,N-Dimethyltryptamine and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Dioxaphetyl butyrate 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Diphenoxylate 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Dipipanone 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Dronabinol (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) 0.6g 0.2g 1.0g 0.1kg 0.5kg
Drostanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Drotebanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Ecgonine and its esters and derivatives which are convertible to ecgonine and cocaine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Enestebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Ephedrine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Epitiostanol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Ergotamine 0.3g 0.1g 0.5g 0.025kg 0.1kg
Erythroxylon species 30.0g 5.0g 90.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Ethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Ethyldienolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
4,5-Ethylenedioxy-3-methoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
N-Ethyl-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg
Ethylmethylthiambutene 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Ethylmorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Ethyloestrenol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
N-Ethyl-1-phenylcyclohexylamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Etonitazene 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Etorphine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Etoxeridine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Fenethylline 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Fentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Flunitrazepam 0.6g 0.2g 1g 0.1kg 0.5kg
Fluoromethylamphetamine 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(1-adamantylamido)indole (STS-135) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
[1-(5-fluoropentyl)-1H-indol-3-yl](2,2,3,3-tetramethylcyclopropyl)methanone (XLR-11) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(2-iodobenzoyl)indole (AM-694) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (MAM-2201) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (AM-2201) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Fluoxymesterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Formebolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
N-formylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
N-formylmethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Furazabol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Furethidine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Gamma butyrolactone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg
Harmaline 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
Harmine 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
Heroin 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
3-Hexyl-1-hydroxy-7,8,9,10-tetrahydro-6,6,9- trimethyl-6H-dibenzo (b,d)pyran 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
1-hexyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-019) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Hydrocodone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Hydromorphinol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Hydromorphone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
4-Hydroxybutanoic acid 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg
9-(hydroxymethyl)-6,6-dimethyl-3-(2-methyloctan-2-yl)-6a,7,10,10a-tetrahydrobenzo[c]chromen-1-ol (HU-210) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
N-Hydroxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg
Hydroxypethidine 7.5g 5.0g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Hydroxystenozol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
P-Iodo-N-isopropyl-amphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Isomethadone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Ketamine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Ketobemidone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Levamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Levomethamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Levomethorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Levomoramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Levophenacylmorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Levorphanol 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Lisdexamfetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Lysergic acid and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
Lysergide and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
Mebolazine 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Mecloqualone 75.0g 25.0g 125.0g 12.5kg 50.0kg
Mepitiostane 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Mesabolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Mescaline 15 DDU or 11.25g 4 DDU or 3.0g 50 DDU or 18.75g 1.875kg 7.5kg
Mestanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Mesterolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Metazocine 10.5g 3.5g 17.5g 1.75kg 7.0kg
Methadone except in oral liquid form 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Methadone in oral liquid form 600ml 200ml 1L 100L 400L
Methandienone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Methandriol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Methaqualone 75.0g 25.0g 125.0g 12.5kg 50.0kg
Methcathinone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Methenolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Methiopropamine 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Methorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Methoxetamine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
4-Methoxyamphetamine (also known as Paramethoxyamphetamine) 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-bromophenethylamine (25B-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-chlorophenethylamine (25C-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodophenethylamine (25I-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg
4-Methoxymethylamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
3-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
4-Methoxy-2,3-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
5-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine (MMDA) 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
2-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
3-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-(3-methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenyl)-2-propanamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg
4-methoxyphenyl(1butyl-1H-indol-3-yl)-methanone (RCS-4 (C4)) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
4-Methoxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2-(4-methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentyl-1h-indol-3-yl)-ethanone (JWH 201) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
2-(2-Methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentylindol-3-yl)ethanone (JWH-250) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
2-(3-methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentylindol-3-yl)ethanone (JWH302) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-(4-Methoxyphenyl)-piperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Methylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 0.5kg
Methylclostebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Methyldesorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Methyldihydromorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
5,6-methylenedioxy-2-aminoindane (MDAI) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg
3,4-methylenedioxymethcathinone (methylone) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
3,4-Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg
3,4-Methylenedioxy-phenyl-2-propanone 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg
3,4-methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
4-methylethylcathinone (4-MEC) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
3-Methylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
N-Methyl-1-(3,4-methylenedioxyphenyl)-butanamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125g 0.5kg
N-Methyl-1-(3,4-methylenedioxyphenyl)-2-butanamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125g 0.5kg
2-Methyl-3-morpholino-1,1-diphenylpropane carboxylic acid (Moramide intermediate) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Methylphenidate 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
1-Methyl-4-phenylpiperidine-4-carboxylic acid (Pethidine intermediate C) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Methyl-4-phenyl-4-propionoxypiperidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(1-adamantoyl)indole (AM-1248) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(2-iodobenzoyl) indole (AM-2233) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (MAM-1220) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (AM-1220) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Methyltestosterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
4-Methylthioamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
3-Methylthiofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Methyltrienolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Metopon 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Metribolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Mibolerone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Monoacetylmorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
6-Monoacetylmorphine and other acetylated derivatives of morphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Moramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Morphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Morpheridine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Morphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Morphine methobromide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Morphine-N-oxide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-[2-(4-Morpholinyl)ethyl]-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-200) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Myrophine 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Nabilone 0.6g 0.2g 1.0g 0.1kg 0.5kg
Nandrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Naphthylpyrovalerone (Naphyrone) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Nicocodine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Nicodicodine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Nicomorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Noracylmethadol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Norandrostenolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Norbolethone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Norclostebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Norcodeine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Norethandrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Norlevorphanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Normethadone 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Normethandrone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Normorphine 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Norpipanone 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Opium 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg
Ovandrotone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Oxabolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Oxandrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Oxycodone 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Oxymesterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Oxymetholone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Oxymorphone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Papaver somniferum and papaver orientale 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Parafluorofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Pentazocine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Pentobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
1-pentyl-3-(1-adamantoyl)indole (AB-001) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-pentyl-3-(4-chloro-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-398) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-pentyl-3-(2-chlorophenylacetyl)indole (JWH 203) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-pentyl-3-(4-ethyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH 210) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
(1-pentylindol-3-yl)(2,2,3,3-tetramethylcyclopropyl)methanone (UR-144) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-pentyl-3-[(4-methoxy)-benzoyl]indole (RCS-4) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-pentyl-3-(2-methoxybenzoyl)indole (RCS-4 (2-methoxy isomer)) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-pentyl-3-(4-methoxy-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-081) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
1-Pentyl-3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-122) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
1-Pentyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-018) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Pethidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Phenacylmorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Phenadoxone 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Phenampromide 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Phenazocine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Phencyclidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg
Phendimetrazine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Phenmetrazine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Phenomorphan 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Phenoperidine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Phenyl-2-chloropropane 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-(1-phenylcyclohexyl) pyrrolidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Phenylethyl-4-acetoxypiperidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Phenyl-2-nitropropene 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
4-Phenylpiperidine-4-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (Pethidine intermediate B) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Phenyl-2-propanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Phenylpropanolamine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 1.25kg 5.0kg
1-Phenyl-2-propanone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-Phenyl-2-propanone oxime 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Pholcodine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Piminodine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
Piritramide 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Prasterone (dehydroepiandrosterone (dhea) or dehydroisoandrosterone (dhia)) 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Pravadoline (WIN 48098) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Proheptazine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Prohibited plant, other than cannabis plant 5 50 250 1000
Properidine 37.5g 12.5g 62.5g 6.25kg 25.0kg
Propetandrol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Propiram 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-propyl-2-methyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-015) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg
Pseudoephedrine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Psilocin and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.15g 4 DDU or 0.04g 25 DDU or 0.25g 25.0g 100.0g
Psilocybin and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.15g 4 DDU or 0.04g 25 DDU or 0.25g 25.0g 100.0g
Quinalbarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Quinbolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Racemethorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Racemoramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Racemorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Remifentanil 0.3g 0.1g 0.5g 0.05kg 0.2kg
Roxibolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Secbutobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg
Silandrone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Stanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Stanozolol 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Stenbolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Sufentanil 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Tapentadol 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg
Testolactone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Testosterone, other than in implant preparations for use in animals 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues except—

(a)  where separately specified in this Schedule, or

(b)  in hemp seed oil, containing 50mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, when labelled “Not for internal use” or “Not to be taken”, or

(c)  in products for purposes other than internal human use containing 50 mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, or

(d)  hemp seeds for human consumption containing 5mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols where the seeds have had their hulls removed and are non-viable, or

(e)  hemp seed oil for human consumption containing 10mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, or

(f)  beverages made from hemp seeds if the beverage contains 0.2mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols

 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
2,3,4,5-Tetramethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Thebacon 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
Thebaine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg
1-(1-(2-thienyl) cyclohexyl)-piperidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Thiofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg
Thiomesterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Tilidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Trenbolone, other than in implant preparations for use in animals 500g 50g 750g 5kg
Trestolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg
1-(3-Trifluoromethylphenyl)-piperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
Trimeperidine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg
2,3,4-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,3,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,3,6-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,4,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,4,6-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
3,4,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
1-(3,4,5-Trimethoxyphenyl)-2-aminobutane 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg
2,4,5-Trimethoxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.