Australia: What are the penalties for prohibited drug offences in New South Wales?

The main piece of legislation in New South Wales which facilitates the prohibition of drugs is the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (‘the Act').

The main criminal offences contained in the Act are divided into two parts:

Summary offences – which are those finalised in the Local Court, and Indictable offences – which are those which may be finalised in the Local or a higher court such as the District Court (these are called ‘Table 1' and ‘Table 2' offences), and those which must be finalised in a higher court (these are known as strictly indictable offences).

Summary, Table and Strictly Indictable Offences

Summary drug offences are generally the least serious.

‘Table' offences are so called because they are listed in Tables 1 and 2 of schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW), which is titled ‘'Indictable offences triable summarily'.

Table 2 offences are generally more serious that summary offences. For these, the prosecution can ‘elect' (choose) to ‘commit' (refer) the case to a higher court, which is usually the District Court.

Table 1 offences are generally more serious than Table 2 offences. For these, the prosecution or defence can elect to commit the case higher court.

The most serious state drug offences are strictly indictable offences which, as stated, must be finalised in a higher court.

Factors that determine the maximum penalty

The maximum penalties that apply to these offences depend on the type and weight of the drug concerned, as well as the court in which the case is finalised; specifically, whether the case remains in the Local Court or is referred to and finalised in a higher court.

Penalties that apply under the Act

Here's a rundown of the maximum penalties that apply under the Act.

The relevant weight categories for all prohibited drugs are listed in the table at the end of this article.

A penalty unit is $110 at the time of writing.

Summary offences

Part 2, Division 1 lists the Act's summary drug offences.

Section 21 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 20 penalty units for each of the following offences, except an offence of possessing a Schedule 9 substance under section 18B(3) which carries a maximum of 12 months in prison and/or 20 penalty units:

Section of Act Offence 10 Possession of prohibited drugs (or drug possession) 11 Possession of equipment for administration of prohibited drugs 11A Sale, supply and display of waterpipes ice pipes 11B Possession of tablet press or drug encapsulator 11C Possession of instruction for manufacture or production of prohibited drugs 12 Self-administration of prohibited drugs 13 Administration of prohibited drugs to others 14 Permitting another to administer prohibited drugs 15 Forging prescriptions 16 Obtaining prescription by false representation 17 Obtaining prohibited drug by false representation 18 Obtaining prohibit drugs from medical practitioners, nurses or midwives 18A Advertising or holding out that premises are available for use for unlawful administration of prohibited drugs 18B Manufacture, production, possession or supply of certain Schedule 9 substances 19 Aiding or abetting the commission of offence in NSW 20 Aiding or abetting the commission of offence outside NSW

Table 2 offences – when finalised in the Local Court

Section 30 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 50 penalty units for the offences in the table below where:

The drug or plant is not more than the small quantity, and The case is finalised in the Local Court.

Section of Act Offence 23(1) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant 23A(1) Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 24(1) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug 24(1A) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 25(1) Supplying a prohibited drug 25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years 25(2C) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf) 26 Conspiring to commit an offence above 27 Aiding or abetting an offence above 28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Table 1 offences – when finalised in the Local Court

Section 31 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 100 penalty units for the offences in the table below where:

The drug or plant is not more than the indictable quantity, and The case is finalised in the Local Court.

Section of Act Offence 23(1) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant 23A(1) Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 24(1) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug 24(1A) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 25(1) Supplying a prohibited drug 25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years 25(2C) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf) 26 Conspiring to commit an offence above 27 Aiding or abetting an offence above 28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Offences finalised in a higher court

Section 32 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or 2000 penalty units, or 10 years and/or 2000 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis, where the case finalised in a higher court such as the District Court:

Section of Act Offence 23(1) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant 24(1) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug 25(1) Supplying a prohibited drug 25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years 26 Conspiring to commit an offence above 27 Aiding or abetting an offence above 28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Commercial quantities and cultivation for a commercial purpose

Offences relating to commercial quantities of prohibited drugs and plants are strictly indictable.

Section 33 of the Act prescribes these penalties:

Commercial quantity

For commercial quantities, the maximum penalty is 20 years and/or 3500 penalty units, or 15 years and/or 3500 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis.

Large commercial quantity

For large commercial quantities, the maximum penalty is life in prison and/or 5000 penalty units, or 20 years and/or 5000 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis.

The offences are:

Section of Act Offence 23(1A) Cultivating not less than the small quantity but less than the commercial quantity of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means for a commercial purpose 23(2) Cultivating, supplying or possessing a commercial quantity of prohibited plants 24(2) Manufacturing or producing a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs 25(2) Supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs 25(2A) Adult supplying a commercial quantity of drugs to a person under the age of 16 years 26 Conspiring to commit an offence above 27 Aiding or abetting an offence above 28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

Supplying drugs to persons under the age of 16 years

Section 33AA of the Act applies to the following offences of supplying a prohibited drug to person under the age of 16 years:

Section of Act Offence 25(1A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years 25(2A) Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a commercial quantity of prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years 26 Conspiring to commit an offence above 27 Aiding or abetting an offence above 28 Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW

The section prescribes the following maximum penalties:

Where the maximum penalty is 2 years in prison 2 years and 6 months For commercial supply under section 25(2A) 25 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units In any other case Maximum term of imprisonment and penalty units increase by one-fifth

Possessing prohibited drug precursors – when finalised in a higher court

Section 33AB of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences relating to drug precursors when the case is finalised in a higher court:

Section of Act Offence Penalty 24A Possessing drug precursor or drug manufacture apparatus with intent to manufacturing a prohibited drug 10 years in prison and/or 2000 penalty units 24B Possessing a prescribed quantity of drug precursor 5 years in prison and/or 1000 penalty units

Manufacturing or producing prohibited drugs in the presence of or using children, or procuring children to supply them

Section 33AC of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences which relate to the manufacture or production of prohibited drugs in the presence of children, or procuring children to supply drugs:

Section of Act Offence Penalty 24(1A) Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 18 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units 24(2A) Manufacturing or producing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 25 years and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities 25(2C) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf) 18 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units 25(2D) Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a commercial quantity of prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf) 25 years and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities

The same maximum penalties apply to conspiring to commit the above offences (section 26), aiding or abetting the above offences (section 27) or conspiring, or aiding or abetting, and equivalent offence that occurs outside NSW.

Cultivating prohibited plants in the presence of children – when finalised in a higher court

Section 33AD of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences which relate to the enhanced indoor cultivation of prohibited plants in the presence of children where the case is finalised in a higher court:

Section of Act Offence Penalty 23A(1) Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 12 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units 23A(2) Cultivating a commercial number of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process 18 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities 23A(3) Cultivating not less than the small quantity but less than the commercial quantity of prohibited plants for a commercial purpose and exposing a child to that process, or to substances stored for use in the process 18 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities

The same maximum penalties apply to conspiring to commit the above offences (section 26), aiding or abetting the above offences (section 27) or conspiring, or aiding or abetting, and equivalent offence that occurs outside NSW.

What is a life sentence?

Section 33A of the Act makes clear that life in prison means ‘for the term of the person's natural life'.

Categories of drug quantities

Schedule 1 of the Act contains a list of prohibited drugs and plants in New South Wales.

It is important to bear in mind that in our state, the weight of the ‘admixture' is applicable for the purpose of determining weight; in other words, the total weight of the substance that contains the prohibited drug or plant.

So, for example, if one kilogram of ‘cut' cocaine contains 200 grams of cocaine and 800 grams of fillers, the relevant weight of cocaine for the purposes of the Act is one kilogram.

Similarly, if 30 grams of cut cannabis contains 25 grams of cannabis and 5 grams of tobacco or another legal substances, the relevant weight is 30 grams of cannabis.

Prohibited plant or prohibited drug Traffickable quantity Small quantity Indictable quantity Commercial quantity Large commercial quantity Acetorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Acetyl-alpha-methylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg N-acetylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Acetyldihydrocodeine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Acetylmethadol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg N-acetylmethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg N-(1-adamantyl)-1-pentyl-indazole-3-carboxamide (APINACA or AKB48) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Alfentanil 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Allylprodine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Alpha-acetylmethadol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Alphameprodine 0.3g 0.1g 0.5g 0.05kg 0.2kg Alphamethylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Alpha-methylthiofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Alphaprodine 37.5g 12.5g 62.5g 6.25kg 25.0kg Alpha-pyrrolidinovalerophenone (alpha-PVP) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg Alprazolam 15g 5g 25g 1.25kg 5kg N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(cyclohexylmethyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-CHMINACA) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-pentyl-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-PINACA) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(4-fluorobenzyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-FUBINACA) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 2-aminoindane 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 6-(2-aminopropyl)benzofuran (6-APB) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 5-(2-aminopropyl)indan 3g 1g 5g 0.25kg 1kg Amphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Amylobarbitone 30.g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents, other than in implant preparations for use in animals 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Anileridine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Atamestane 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Benzethidine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Benzylmorphine (3-benzylmorphine) 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg 1-Benzylpiperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Beta-hydroxyfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Beta-hydroxy-3-methylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Betameprodine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Betaprodine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Bezitramide 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Bolandiol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Bolasterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Bolazine 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Boldenone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Bolenol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — 4-Bromo-2,5-dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg 4-Bromo-3,5-dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg 4-Bromo-2,5-dimethoxyphenethylamine 15 DDU or 0.3g 4 DDU or 0.08g 25 DDU or 0.5g 0.025kg 0.1kg 3-Bromo-4-methoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg 4-Bromo-3-methoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg Bufotenine and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 500.0g 2.0kg Buprenorphine 12g 4g 20g 2kg 8kg 1,4-Butanediol 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg Butobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Butorphanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Butyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-073) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Calusterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Cannabis leaf (excluding any exception listed under the matter relating to Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues) 300.0g 30.0g 1 000.0g 25.0kg 100.0kg Cannabis oil (excluding any exception listed under the matter relating to Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues) 5.0g 2.0g 10.0g 500.0g 2.0kg Cannabis plant cultivated by enhanced indoor means — 5 50 50 200 Cannabis plant—other — 5 50 250 1 000 Cannabis resin 30.0g 5.0g 90.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg [3-(3-carbamoylphenyl)phenyl] N-cyclohexylcarbamate (URB-597) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Carfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Cathinone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Chlorandrostenolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — 1-Chloro-1-phenyl-2-aminopropane 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Chloro-1-phenyl-2-methylamino-propane 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-(3-Chlorophenyl)-piperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Clonitazene 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Clostebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Coca leaf 30.0g 5.0g 90.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Cocaine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Codeine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Codeine-N-oxide 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Codoxime 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Concentrate of poppy straw 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg 4-Cyano-2-dimethyl-amino-4,4-diphenyl-butane (methadone intermediate) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 4-Cyano-1-methyl-4-phenylpiperidine (pethidine intermediate A) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Cyclobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Cyclohexyl-[1,1-biphenyl]-3-ylcarbamate (URB-602) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-cyclohexylethyl-3-(2-methoxyphenylacetyl)indole (RCS-8) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Danazol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Desomorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Desoxypipradrol (2-DPMP) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg Dexamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Dextromoramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Dextropropoxyphene 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Diamorphine—see heroin Diampromide 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Diethylthiambutene 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg N,N-Diethyltryptamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Difenoxin 0.6g 0.2g 1.0g 0.1kg 0.4kg Dihydrocodeine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Dihydrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Dihydromorphine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Dimenoxadol 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Dimepheptanol 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Dimethandrostanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — 2,4-Dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,5-Dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 3,4-Dimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,5-Dimethoxy-4-bromoamphetamine (DOB) 15 DDU or 0.075g 4 DDU or 0.02g 25 DDU or 0.125g 0.0125kg 0.05kg 3,4-Dimethoxy-5-ethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,5-Dimethoxy-4-ethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 4,5-Dimethoxy-2-ethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,5-Dimethoxy-4-ethylamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,5-Dimethoxy-4-methylamphetamine and other substances structurally derived from methoxyphenylethylamine being those substances having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Dimethylthiambutene 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg 2,3-Dimethoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,5-Dimethoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2-(2,5-dimethoxy-4-methylphenyl)-N-[(2-methoxyphenyl)methyl]ethanamine (25D-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg 3,4-Dimethoxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg N, N-Dimethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1,3-dimethylamylamine (DMAA or methylhexanamine) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 3-(1,2-Dimethylheptyl)-1-hydroxy-7,8,9,10- tetrahydro-6,6, 9-trimethyl-6H-dibenzo (b,d)pyran 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 5-(1,1-Dimethylheptyl)-2-[(1R,3S)-3-hydroxycyclohexyl]-phenol (CP 47, 497) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 5-(1,1-Dimethyloctyl)-2-[(1R,3S)-3-hydroxycyclohexyl]-phenol (Cannabicyclohexanol or CP 47, 497 C8 Homologue) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg N,N-Dimethyltryptamine and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Dioxaphetyl butyrate 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Diphenoxylate 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Dipipanone 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Dronabinol (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) 0.6g 0.2g 1.0g 0.1kg 0.5kg Drostanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Drotebanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Ecgonine and its esters and derivatives which are convertible to ecgonine and cocaine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Enestebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Ephedrine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 1.25kg 5.0kg Epitiostanol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Ergotamine 0.3g 0.1g 0.5g 0.025kg 0.1kg Erythroxylon species 30.0g 5.0g 90.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Ethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Ethyldienolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — 4,5-Ethylenedioxy-3-methoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg N-Ethyl-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg Ethylmethylthiambutene 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Ethylmorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Ethyloestrenol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — N-Ethyl-1-phenylcyclohexylamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Etonitazene 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Etorphine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Etoxeridine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Fenethylline 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Fentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Flunitrazepam 0.6g 0.2g 1g 0.1kg 0.5kg Fluoromethylamphetamine 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(1-adamantylamido)indole (STS-135) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg [1-(5-fluoropentyl)-1H-indol-3-yl](2,2,3,3-tetramethylcyclopropyl)methanone (XLR-11) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(2-iodobenzoyl)indole (AM-694) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (MAM-2201) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (AM-2201) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Fluoxymesterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Formebolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — N-formylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg N-formylmethylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Furazabol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Furethidine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg Gamma butyrolactone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg Harmaline 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg Harmine 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg Heroin 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg 3-Hexyl-1-hydroxy-7,8,9,10-tetrahydro-6,6,9- trimethyl-6H-dibenzo (b,d)pyran 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 1-hexyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-019) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Hydrocodone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Hydromorphinol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Hydromorphone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 4-Hydroxybutanoic acid 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg 9-(hydroxymethyl)-6,6-dimethyl-3-(2-methyloctan-2-yl)-6a,7,10,10a-tetrahydrobenzo[c]chromen-1-ol (HU-210) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg N-Hydroxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg Hydroxypethidine 7.5g 5.0g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Hydroxystenozol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — P-Iodo-N-isopropyl-amphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Isomethadone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Ketamine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Ketobemidone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Levamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Levomethamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Levomethorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Levomoramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Levophenacylmorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Levorphanol 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg Lisdexamfetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Lysergic acid and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg Lysergide and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.003g 4 DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg Mebolazine 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Mecloqualone 75.0g 25.0g 125.0g 12.5kg 50.0kg Mepitiostane 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Mesabolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Mescaline 15 DDU or 11.25g 4 DDU or 3.0g 50 DDU or 18.75g 1.875kg 7.5kg Mestanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Mesterolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Metazocine 10.5g 3.5g 17.5g 1.75kg 7.0kg Methadone except in oral liquid form 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Methadone in oral liquid form 600ml 200ml 1L 100L 400L Methandienone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Methandriol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Methaqualone 75.0g 25.0g 125.0g 12.5kg 50.0kg Methcathinone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Methenolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Methiopropamine 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg Methorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Methoxetamine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg 4-Methoxyamphetamine (also known as Paramethoxyamphetamine) 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-bromophenethylamine (25B-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-chlorophenethylamine (25C-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodophenethylamine (25I-NBOMe) 15 DDU or 0.003g 4DDU or 0.0008g 25 DDU or 0.005g 0.0005kg 0.002kg 4-Methoxymethylamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 3-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 4-Methoxy-2,3-methylenedioxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 5-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine (MMDA) 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 2-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 3-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-(3-methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenyl)-2-propanamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg 4-methoxyphenyl(1butyl-1H-indol-3-yl)-methanone (RCS-4 (C4)) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 4-Methoxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2-(4-methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentyl-1h-indol-3-yl)-ethanone (JWH 201) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 2-(2-Methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentylindol-3-yl)ethanone (JWH-250) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 2-(3-methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentylindol-3-yl)ethanone (JWH302) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-(4-Methoxyphenyl)-piperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Methylamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 0.5kg Methylclostebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Methyldesorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Methyldihydromorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 5,6-methylenedioxy-2-aminoindane (MDAI) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg 3,4-methylenedioxymethcathinone (methylone) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 3,4-Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg 3,4-Methylenedioxy-phenyl-2-propanone 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125kg 0.5kg 3,4-methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 4-methylethylcathinone (4-MEC) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg 3-Methylfentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg N-Methyl-1-(3,4-methylenedioxyphenyl)-butanamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125g 0.5kg N-Methyl-1-(3,4-methylenedioxyphenyl)-2-butanamine 0.75g 0.25g 1.25g 0.125g 0.5kg 2-Methyl-3-morpholino-1,1-diphenylpropane carboxylic acid (Moramide intermediate) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Methylphenidate 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 1-Methyl-4-phenylpiperidine-4-carboxylic acid (Pethidine intermediate C) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Methyl-4-phenyl-4-propionoxypiperidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(1-adamantoyl)indole (AM-1248) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(2-iodobenzoyl) indole (AM-2233) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (MAM-1220) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (AM-1220) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Methyltestosterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — 4-Methylthioamphetamine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 3-Methylthiofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Methyltrienolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Metopon 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Metribolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Mibolerone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Monoacetylmorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 6-Monoacetylmorphine and other acetylated derivatives of morphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Moramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Morphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Morpheridine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Morphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Morphine methobromide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Morphine-N-oxide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-[2-(4-Morpholinyl)ethyl]-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-200) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Myrophine 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Nabilone 0.6g 0.2g 1.0g 0.1kg 0.5kg Nandrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Naphthylpyrovalerone (Naphyrone) 3g 1g 5g 0.5kg 2.0kg Nicocodine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Nicodicodine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Nicomorphine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Noracylmethadol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Norandrostenolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Norbolethone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Norclostebol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Norcodeine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Norethandrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Norlevorphanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Normethadone 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Normethandrone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Normorphine 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Norpipanone 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Opium 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 1.0kg 4.0kg Ovandrotone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Oxabolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Oxandrolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Oxycodone 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Oxymesterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Oxymetholone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Oxymorphone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Papaver somniferum and papaver orientale 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Parafluorofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Pentazocine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Pentobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg 1-pentyl-3-(1-adamantoyl)indole (AB-001) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-pentyl-3-(4-chloro-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-398) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-pentyl-3-(2-chlorophenylacetyl)indole (JWH 203) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-pentyl-3-(4-ethyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH 210) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg (1-pentylindol-3-yl)(2,2,3,3-tetramethylcyclopropyl)methanone (UR-144) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-pentyl-3-[(4-methoxy)-benzoyl]indole (RCS-4) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-pentyl-3-(2-methoxybenzoyl)indole (RCS-4 (2-methoxy isomer)) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-pentyl-3-(4-methoxy-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-081) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg 1-Pentyl-3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-122) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 1-Pentyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-018) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Pethidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Phenacylmorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Phenadoxone 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Phenampromide 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Phenazocine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg Phencyclidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 250.0g 1.0kg Phendimetrazine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Phenmetrazine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Phenomorphan 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Phenoperidine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Phenyl-2-chloropropane 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-(1-phenylcyclohexyl) pyrrolidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Phenylethyl-4-acetoxypiperidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Phenyl-2-nitropropene 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 4-Phenylpiperidine-4-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (Pethidine intermediate B) 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Phenyl-2-propanol 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Phenylpropanolamine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 1.25kg 5.0kg 1-Phenyl-2-propanone 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-Phenyl-2-propanone oxime 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Pholcodine 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Piminodine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg Piritramide 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg Prasterone (dehydroepiandrosterone (dhea) or dehydroisoandrosterone (dhia)) 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Pravadoline (WIN 48098) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Proheptazine 1.5g 0.5g 2.5g 0.25kg 1.0kg Prohibited plant, other than cannabis plant — 5 50 250 1000 Properidine 37.5g 12.5g 62.5g 6.25kg 25.0kg Propetandrol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Propiram 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-propyl-2-methyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-015) 30g 10g 50g 1kg 4kg Pseudoephedrine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 1.25kg 5.0kg Psilocin and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.15g 4 DDU or 0.04g 25 DDU or 0.25g 25.0g 100.0g Psilocybin and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties 15 DDU or 0.15g 4 DDU or 0.04g 25 DDU or 0.25g 25.0g 100.0g Quinalbarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Quinbolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Racemethorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Racemoramide 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Racemorphan 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Remifentanil 0.3g 0.1g 0.5g 0.05kg 0.2kg Roxibolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Secbutobarbitone 30.0g 10.0g 50.0g 5.0kg 20.0kg Silandrone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Stanolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Stanozolol 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Stenbolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Sufentanil 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Tapentadol 7.5g 2.5g 12.5g 1.25kg 5.0kg Testolactone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Testosterone, other than in implant preparations for use in animals 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues except— (a) where separately specified in this Schedule, or (b) in hemp seed oil, containing 50mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, when labelled “Not for internal use” or “Not to be taken”, or (c) in products for purposes other than internal human use containing 50 mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, or (d) hemp seeds for human consumption containing 5mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols where the seeds have had their hulls removed and are non-viable, or (e) hemp seed oil for human consumption containing 10mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, or (f) beverages made from hemp seeds if the beverage contains 0.2mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 2,3,4,5-Tetramethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Thebacon 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg Thebaine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.5kg 2.0kg 1-(1-(2-thienyl) cyclohexyl)-piperidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Thiofentanyl 0.0075g 0.0025g 0.0125g 0.00125kg 0.005kg Thiomesterone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Tilidine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Trenbolone, other than in implant preparations for use in animals 500g 50g 750g 5kg — Trestolone 500g 50g 750g 5kg — 1-(3-Trifluoromethylphenyl)-piperazine 3.0g 1.0g 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg Trimeperidine 15.0g 5.0g 25.0g 2.5kg 10.0kg 2,3,4-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,3,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,3,6-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,4,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,4,6-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 3,4,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 1-(3,4,5-Trimethoxyphenyl)-2-aminobutane 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg 2,4,5-Trimethoxyphenylethylamine 15 DDU or 3.0g 4 DDU or 0.8g 25 DDU or 5.0g 0.25kg 1.0kg

