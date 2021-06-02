The main piece of legislation in New South Wales which facilitates the prohibition of drugs is the Drug Misuse and Trafficking Act 1985 (‘the Act').
The main criminal offences contained in the Act are divided into two parts:
- Summary offences – which are those finalised in the Local Court, and
- Indictable offences – which are those which may be finalised in the Local or a higher court such as the District Court (these are called ‘Table 1' and ‘Table 2' offences), and those which must be finalised in a higher court (these are known as strictly indictable offences).
|
Summary, Table and Strictly Indictable Offences
Summary drug offences are generally the least serious.
‘Table' offences are so called because they are listed in Tables 1 and 2 of schedule 1 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1986 (NSW), which is titled ‘'Indictable offences triable summarily'.
Table 2 offences are generally more serious that summary offences. For these, the prosecution can ‘elect' (choose) to ‘commit' (refer) the case to a higher court, which is usually the District Court.
Table 1 offences are generally more serious than Table 2 offences. For these, the prosecution or defence can elect to commit the case higher court.
The most serious state drug offences are strictly indictable offences which, as stated, must be finalised in a higher court.
|
Factors that determine the maximum penalty
The maximum penalties that apply to these offences depend on the type and weight of the drug concerned, as well as the court in which the case is finalised; specifically, whether the case remains in the Local Court or is referred to and finalised in a higher court.
|
Penalties that apply under the Act
Here's a rundown of the maximum penalties that apply under the Act.
The relevant weight categories for all prohibited drugs are listed in the table at the end of this article.
A penalty unit is $110 at the time of writing.
|
Summary offences
Part 2, Division 1 lists the Act's summary drug offences.
Section 21 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 20 penalty units for each of the following offences, except an offence of possessing a Schedule 9 substance under section 18B(3) which carries a maximum of 12 months in prison and/or 20 penalty units:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|10
|Possession of prohibited drugs (or drug possession)
|11
|Possession of equipment for administration of prohibited drugs
|11A
|Sale, supply and display of waterpipes ice pipes
|11B
|Possession of tablet press or drug encapsulator
|11C
|Possession of instruction for manufacture or production of prohibited drugs
|12
|Self-administration of prohibited drugs
|13
|Administration of prohibited drugs to others
|14
|Permitting another to administer prohibited drugs
|15
|Forging prescriptions
|16
|Obtaining prescription by false representation
|17
|Obtaining prohibited drug by false representation
|18
|Obtaining prohibit drugs from medical practitioners, nurses or midwives
|18A
|Advertising or holding out that premises are available for use for unlawful administration of prohibited drugs
|18B
|Manufacture, production, possession or supply of certain Schedule 9 substances
|19
|Aiding or abetting the commission of offence in NSW
|20
|Aiding or abetting the commission of offence outside NSW
|
Table 2 offences – when finalised in the Local Court
Section 30 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 50 penalty units for the offences in the table below where:
- The drug or plant is not more than the small quantity, and
- The case is finalised in the Local Court.
|Section of Act
|Offence
|23(1)
|Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant
|23A(1)
|Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|24(1)
|Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug
|24(1A)
|Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|25(1)
|Supplying a prohibited drug
|25(1A)
|Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
|25(2C)
|Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf)
|26
|Conspiring to commit an offence above
|27
|Aiding or abetting an offence above
|28
|Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW
|
Table 1 offences – when finalised in the Local Court
Section 31 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 2 years in prison and/or 100 penalty units for the offences in the table below where:
- The drug or plant is not more than the indictable quantity, and
- The case is finalised in the Local Court.
|Section of Act
|Offence
|23(1)
|Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant
|23A(1)
|Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|24(1)
|Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug
|24(1A)
|Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|25(1)
|Supplying a prohibited drug
|25(1A)
|Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
|25(2C)
|Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf)
|26
|Conspiring to commit an offence above
|27
|Aiding or abetting an offence above
|28
|Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW
|
Offences finalised in a higher court
Section 32 of the Act prescribes a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and/or 2000 penalty units, or 10 years and/or 2000 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis, where the case finalised in a higher court such as the District Court:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|23(1)
|Cultivating, supplying or possessing a prohibited plant
|24(1)
|Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug
|25(1)
|Supplying a prohibited drug
|25(1A)
|Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
|26
|Conspiring to commit an offence above
|27
|Aiding or abetting an offence above
|28
|Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW
|
Commercial quantities and cultivation for a commercial purpose
Offences relating to commercial quantities of prohibited drugs and plants are strictly indictable.
Section 33 of the Act prescribes these penalties:
Commercial quantity
For commercial quantities, the maximum penalty is 20 years and/or 3500 penalty units, or 15 years and/or 3500 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis.
Large commercial quantity
For large commercial quantities, the maximum penalty is life in prison and/or 5000 penalty units, or 20 years and/or 5000 penalty units if the offence relates to cannabis.
The offences are:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|23(1A)
|Cultivating not less than the small quantity but less than the commercial quantity of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means for a commercial purpose
|23(2)
|Cultivating, supplying or possessing a commercial quantity of prohibited plants
|24(2)
|Manufacturing or producing a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs
|25(2)
|Supplying a commercial quantity of prohibited drugs
|25(2A)
|Adult supplying a commercial quantity of drugs to a person under the age of 16 years
|26
|Conspiring to commit an offence above
|27
|Aiding or abetting an offence above
|28
|Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW
|
Supplying drugs to persons under the age of 16 years
Section 33AA of the Act applies to the following offences of supplying a prohibited drug to person under the age of 16 years:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|25(1A)
|Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
|25(2A)
|Adult supplying, or knowingly taking part in the supply of, a commercial quantity of prohibited drug to a person under the age of 16 years
|26
|Conspiring to commit an offence above
|27
|Aiding or abetting an offence above
|28
|Conspiring to commit, or aid or abet, an offence equivalent to the above outside NSW
The section prescribes the following maximum penalties:
|Where the maximum penalty is 2 years in prison
|2 years and 6 months
|For commercial supply under section 25(2A)
|25 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units
|In any other case
|Maximum term of imprisonment and penalty units increase by one-fifth
|
Possessing prohibited drug precursors – when finalised in a higher court
Section 33AB of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences relating to drug precursors when the case is finalised in a higher court:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|Penalty
|24A
|Possessing drug precursor or drug manufacture apparatus with intent to manufacturing a prohibited drug
|10 years in prison and/or 2000 penalty units
|24B
|Possessing a prescribed quantity of drug precursor
|5 years in prison and/or 1000 penalty units
|
Manufacturing or producing prohibited drugs in the presence of or using children, or procuring children to supply them
Section 33AC of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences which relate to the manufacture or production of prohibited drugs in the presence of children, or procuring children to supply drugs:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|Penalty
|24(1A)
|Manufacturing or producing a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|18 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units
|24(2A)
|Manufacturing or producing a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|25 years and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities
|25(2C)
|Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf)
|18 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units
|25(2D)
|Adult procuring a person under the age of 16 years to supply a commercial quantity of prohibited drug (other than cannabis leaf)
|25 years and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities
The same maximum penalties apply to conspiring to commit the above offences (section 26), aiding or abetting the above offences (section 27) or conspiring, or aiding or abetting, and equivalent offence that occurs outside NSW.
|
Cultivating prohibited plants in the presence of children – when finalised in a higher court
Section 33AD of the Act prescribes the following penalties for offences which relate to the enhanced indoor cultivation of prohibited plants in the presence of children where the case is finalised in a higher court:
|Section of Act
|Offence
|Penalty
|23A(1)
|Cultivating a prohibited plant by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|12 years in prison and/or 2400 penalty units
|23A(2)
|Cultivating a commercial number of prohibited plants by enhanced indoor means and exposing a child to that process or substances stored for use in the process
|18 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities
|23A(3)
|Cultivating not less than the small quantity but less than the commercial quantity of prohibited plants for a commercial purpose and exposing a child to that process, or to substances stored for use in the process
|18 years in prison and/or 4200 penalty units, or life in prison and/or 6000 penalty units for large commercial quantities
The same maximum penalties apply to conspiring to commit the above offences (section 26), aiding or abetting the above offences (section 27) or conspiring, or aiding or abetting, and equivalent offence that occurs outside NSW.
|
What is a life sentence?
Section 33A of the Act makes clear that life in prison means ‘for the term of the person's natural life'.
|
Categories of drug quantities
Schedule 1 of the Act contains a list of prohibited drugs and plants in New South Wales.
It is important to bear in mind that in our state, the weight of the ‘admixture' is applicable for the purpose of determining weight; in other words, the total weight of the substance that contains the prohibited drug or plant.
So, for example, if one kilogram of ‘cut' cocaine contains 200 grams of cocaine and 800 grams of fillers, the relevant weight of cocaine for the purposes of the Act is one kilogram.
Similarly, if 30 grams of cut cannabis contains 25 grams of cannabis and 5 grams of tobacco or another legal substances, the relevant weight is 30 grams of cannabis.
|Prohibited plant or prohibited drug
|Traffickable quantity
|Small quantity
|Indictable quantity
|Commercial quantity
|Large commercial quantity
|Acetorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Acetyl-alpha-methylfentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|N-acetylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Acetyldihydrocodeine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Acetylmethadol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|N-acetylmethylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|N-(1-adamantyl)-1-pentyl-indazole-3-carboxamide (APINACA or AKB48)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Alfentanil
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Allylprodine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Alpha-acetylmethadol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Alphameprodine
|0.3g
|0.1g
|0.5g
|0.05kg
|0.2kg
|Alphamethylfentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Alpha-methylthiofentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Alphaprodine
|37.5g
|12.5g
|62.5g
|6.25kg
|25.0kg
|Alpha-pyrrolidinovalerophenone (alpha-PVP)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Alprazolam
|15g
|5g
|25g
|1.25kg
|5kg
|N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(cyclohexylmethyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-CHMINACA)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-pentyl-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-PINACA)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|N-(1-amino-3-methyl-1-oxobutan-2-yl)-1-(4-fluorobenzyl)-1H-indazole-3-carboxamide (AB-FUBINACA)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|2-aminoindane
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|6-(2-aminopropyl)benzofuran (6-APB)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|5-(2-aminopropyl)indan
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.25kg
|1kg
|Amphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Amylobarbitone
|30.g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Anabolic and androgenic steroidal agents, other than in implant preparations for use in animals
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Anileridine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Atamestane
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Benzethidine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Benzylmorphine (3-benzylmorphine)
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|1-Benzylpiperazine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Beta-hydroxyfentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Beta-hydroxy-3-methylfentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Betameprodine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Betaprodine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Bezitramide
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Bolandiol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Bolasterone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Bolazine
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Boldenone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Bolenol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|4-Bromo-2,5-dimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 0.075g
|4 DDU or 0.02g
|25 DDU or 0.125g
|0.0125kg
|0.05kg
|4-Bromo-3,5-dimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 0.075g
|4 DDU or 0.02g
|25 DDU or 0.125g
|0.0125kg
|0.05kg
|4-Bromo-2,5-dimethoxyphenethylamine
|15 DDU or 0.3g
|4 DDU or 0.08g
|25 DDU or 0.5g
|0.025kg
|0.1kg
|3-Bromo-4-methoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 0.075g
|4 DDU or 0.02g
|25 DDU or 0.125g
|0.0125kg
|0.05kg
|4-Bromo-3-methoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 0.075g
|4 DDU or 0.02g
|25 DDU or 0.125g
|0.0125kg
|0.05kg
|Bufotenine and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|500.0g
|2.0kg
|Buprenorphine
|12g
|4g
|20g
|2kg
|8kg
|1,4-Butanediol
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|1.0kg
|4.0kg
|Butobarbitone
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Butorphanol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Butyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-073)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Calusterone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Cannabis leaf (excluding any exception listed under the matter relating to Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues)
|300.0g
|30.0g
|1 000.0g
|25.0kg
|100.0kg
|Cannabis oil (excluding any exception listed under the matter relating to Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues)
|5.0g
|2.0g
|10.0g
|500.0g
|2.0kg
|Cannabis plant cultivated by enhanced indoor means
|—
|5
|50
|50
|200
|Cannabis plant—other
|—
|5
|50
|250
|1 000
|Cannabis resin
|30.0g
|5.0g
|90.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|[3-(3-carbamoylphenyl)phenyl] N-cyclohexylcarbamate (URB-597)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Carfentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Cathinone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Chlorandrostenolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|1-Chloro-1-phenyl-2-aminopropane
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Chloro-1-phenyl-2-methylamino-propane
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-(3-Chlorophenyl)-piperazine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Clonitazene
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Clostebol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Coca leaf
|30.0g
|5.0g
|90.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Cocaine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Codeine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Codeine-N-oxide
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Codoxime
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Concentrate of poppy straw
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|4-Cyano-2-dimethyl-amino-4,4-diphenyl-butane (methadone intermediate)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|4-Cyano-1-methyl-4-phenylpiperidine (pethidine intermediate A)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Cyclobarbitone
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Cyclohexyl-[1,1-biphenyl]-3-ylcarbamate (URB-602)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-cyclohexylethyl-3-(2-methoxyphenylacetyl)indole (RCS-8)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Danazol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Desomorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Desoxypipradrol (2-DPMP)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Dexamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Dextromoramide
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Dextropropoxyphene
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Diamorphine—see heroin
|Diampromide
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Diethylthiambutene
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|N,N-Diethyltryptamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Difenoxin
|0.6g
|0.2g
|1.0g
|0.1kg
|0.4kg
|Dihydrocodeine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Dihydrolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Dihydromorphine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Dimenoxadol
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Dimepheptanol
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Dimethandrostanolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|2,4-Dimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,5-Dimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|3,4-Dimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,5-Dimethoxy-4-bromoamphetamine (DOB)
|15 DDU or 0.075g
|4 DDU or 0.02g
|25 DDU or 0.125g
|0.0125kg
|0.05kg
|3,4-Dimethoxy-5-ethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,5-Dimethoxy-4-ethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|4,5-Dimethoxy-2-ethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,5-Dimethoxy-4-ethylamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,5-Dimethoxy-4-methylamphetamine and other substances structurally derived from methoxyphenylethylamine being those substances having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Dimethylthiambutene
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|2,3-Dimethoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,5-Dimethoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2-(2,5-dimethoxy-4-methylphenyl)-N-[(2-methoxyphenyl)methyl]ethanamine (25D-NBOMe)
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|3,4-Dimethoxyphenylethylamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|N, N-Dimethylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1,3-dimethylamylamine (DMAA or methylhexanamine)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|3-(1,2-Dimethylheptyl)-1-hydroxy-7,8,9,10- tetrahydro-6,6, 9-trimethyl-6H-dibenzo (b,d)pyran
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|5-(1,1-Dimethylheptyl)-2-[(1R,3S)-3-hydroxycyclohexyl]-phenol (CP 47, 497)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|5-(1,1-Dimethyloctyl)-2-[(1R,3S)-3-hydroxycyclohexyl]-phenol (Cannabicyclohexanol or CP 47, 497 C8 Homologue)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|N,N-Dimethyltryptamine and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Dioxaphetyl butyrate
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Diphenoxylate
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Dipipanone
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Dronabinol (Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
|0.6g
|0.2g
|1.0g
|0.1kg
|0.5kg
|Drostanolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Drotebanol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Ecgonine and its esters and derivatives which are convertible to ecgonine and cocaine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Enestebol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Ephedrine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Epitiostanol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Ergotamine
|0.3g
|0.1g
|0.5g
|0.025kg
|0.1kg
|Erythroxylon species
|30.0g
|5.0g
|90.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Ethylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Ethyldienolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|4,5-Ethylenedioxy-3-methoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|N-Ethyl-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125kg
|0.5kg
|Ethylmethylthiambutene
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Ethylmorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Ethyloestrenol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|N-Ethyl-1-phenylcyclohexylamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Etonitazene
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Etorphine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Etoxeridine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Fenethylline
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Fentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Flunitrazepam
|0.6g
|0.2g
|1g
|0.1kg
|0.5kg
|Fluoromethylamphetamine
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(1-adamantylamido)indole (STS-135)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|[1-(5-fluoropentyl)-1H-indol-3-yl](2,2,3,3-tetramethylcyclopropyl)methanone (XLR-11)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(2-iodobenzoyl)indole (AM-694)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (MAM-2201)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-(5-fluoropentyl)-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (AM-2201)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Fluoxymesterone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Formebolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|N-formylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|N-formylmethylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Furazabol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Furethidine
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2.5g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Gamma butyrolactone
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|1.0kg
|4.0kg
|Harmaline
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4 DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|Harmine
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4 DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|Heroin
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|3-Hexyl-1-hydroxy-7,8,9,10-tetrahydro-6,6,9- trimethyl-6H-dibenzo (b,d)pyran
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|1-hexyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-019)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Hydrocodone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Hydromorphinol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Hydromorphone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|4-Hydroxybutanoic acid
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|1.0kg
|4.0kg
|9-(hydroxymethyl)-6,6-dimethyl-3-(2-methyloctan-2-yl)-6a,7,10,10a-tetrahydrobenzo[c]chromen-1-ol (HU-210)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|N-Hydroxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125kg
|0.5kg
|Hydroxypethidine
|7.5g
|5.0g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Hydroxystenozol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|P-Iodo-N-isopropyl-amphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Isomethadone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Ketamine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Ketobemidone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Levamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Levomethamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Levomethorphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Levomoramide
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Levophenacylmorphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Levorphanol
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2.5g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Lisdexamfetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Lysergic acid and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4 DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|Lysergide and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4 DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|Mebolazine
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Mecloqualone
|75.0g
|25.0g
|125.0g
|12.5kg
|50.0kg
|Mepitiostane
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Mesabolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Mescaline
|15 DDU or 11.25g
|4 DDU or 3.0g
|50 DDU or 18.75g
|1.875kg
|7.5kg
|Mestanolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Mesterolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Metazocine
|10.5g
|3.5g
|17.5g
|1.75kg
|7.0kg
|Methadone except in oral liquid form
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Methadone in oral liquid form
|600ml
|200ml
|1L
|100L
|400L
|Methandienone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Methandriol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Methaqualone
|75.0g
|25.0g
|125.0g
|12.5kg
|50.0kg
|Methcathinone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Methenolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Methiopropamine
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Methorphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Methoxetamine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|4-Methoxyamphetamine (also known as Paramethoxyamphetamine)
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-bromophenethylamine (25B-NBOMe)
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-chlorophenethylamine (25C-NBOMe)
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|N-(2-methoxybenzyl)-2,5-dimethoxy-4-iodophenethylamine (25I-NBOMe)
|15 DDU or 0.003g
|4DDU or 0.0008g
|25 DDU or 0.005g
|0.0005kg
|0.002kg
|4-Methoxymethylamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|3-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|4-Methoxy-2,3-methylenedioxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|5-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyamphetamine (MMDA)
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|2-Methoxy-3,4-methylenedioxyphenylethylamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|3-Methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenylethylamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-(3-methoxy-4,5-methylenedioxyphenyl)-2-propanamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125kg
|0.5kg
|4-methoxyphenyl(1butyl-1H-indol-3-yl)-methanone (RCS-4 (C4))
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|4-Methoxyphenylethylamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2-(4-methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentyl-1h-indol-3-yl)-ethanone (JWH 201)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|2-(2-Methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentylindol-3-yl)ethanone (JWH-250)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|2-(3-methoxyphenyl)-1-(1-pentylindol-3-yl)ethanone (JWH302)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-(4-Methoxyphenyl)-piperazine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Methylamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|0.5kg
|Methylclostebol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Methyldesorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Methyldihydromorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|5,6-methylenedioxy-2-aminoindane (MDAI)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125kg
|0.5kg
|3,4-methylenedioxymethcathinone (methylone)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|3,4-Methylenedioxymethylamphetamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125kg
|0.5kg
|3,4-Methylenedioxy-phenyl-2-propanone
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125kg
|0.5kg
|3,4-methylenedioxypyrovalerone (MDPV)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|4-methylethylcathinone (4-MEC)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|3-Methylfentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|N-Methyl-1-(3,4-methylenedioxyphenyl)-butanamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125g
|0.5kg
|N-Methyl-1-(3,4-methylenedioxyphenyl)-2-butanamine
|0.75g
|0.25g
|1.25g
|0.125g
|0.5kg
|2-Methyl-3-morpholino-1,1-diphenylpropane carboxylic acid (Moramide intermediate)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Methylphenidate
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|1-Methyl-4-phenylpiperidine-4-carboxylic acid (Pethidine intermediate C)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Methyl-4-phenyl-4-propionoxypiperidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(1-adamantoyl)indole (AM-1248)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(2-iodobenzoyl) indole (AM-2233)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (MAM-1220)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-[(N-methylpiperidin-2-yl)methyl]3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (AM-1220)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Methyltestosterone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|4-Methylthioamphetamine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|3-Methylthiofentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Methyltrienolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Metopon
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Metribolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Mibolerone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Monoacetylmorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|6-Monoacetylmorphine and other acetylated derivatives of morphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Moramide
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Morphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Morpheridine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Morphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Morphine methobromide
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Morphine-N-oxide
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-[2-(4-Morpholinyl)ethyl]-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-200)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Myrophine
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Nabilone
|0.6g
|0.2g
|1.0g
|0.1kg
|0.5kg
|Nandrolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Naphthylpyrovalerone (Naphyrone)
|3g
|1g
|5g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Nicocodine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Nicodicodine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Nicomorphine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Noracylmethadol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Norandrostenolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Norbolethone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Norclostebol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Norcodeine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Norethandrolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Norlevorphanol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Normethadone
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Normethandrone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Normorphine
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Norpipanone
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Opium
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|1.0kg
|4.0kg
|Ovandrotone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Oxabolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Oxandrolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Oxycodone
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Oxymesterone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Oxymetholone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Oxymorphone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Papaver somniferum and papaver orientale
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Parafluorofentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Pentazocine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Pentobarbitone
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|1-pentyl-3-(1-adamantoyl)indole (AB-001)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-pentyl-3-(4-chloro-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-398)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-pentyl-3-(2-chlorophenylacetyl)indole (JWH 203)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-pentyl-3-(4-ethyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH 210)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|(1-pentylindol-3-yl)(2,2,3,3-tetramethylcyclopropyl)methanone (UR-144)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-pentyl-3-[(4-methoxy)-benzoyl]indole (RCS-4)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-pentyl-3-(2-methoxybenzoyl)indole (RCS-4 (2-methoxy isomer))
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-pentyl-3-(4-methoxy-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-081)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|1-Pentyl-3-(4-methyl-1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-122)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|1-Pentyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-018)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Pethidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Phenacylmorphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Phenadoxone
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Phenampromide
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Phenazocine
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2.5g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Phencyclidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|250.0g
|1.0kg
|Phendimetrazine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Phenmetrazine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Phenomorphan
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Phenoperidine
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2.5g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Phenyl-2-chloropropane
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-(1-phenylcyclohexyl) pyrrolidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Phenylethyl-4-acetoxypiperidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Phenyl-2-nitropropene
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|4-Phenylpiperidine-4-carboxylic acid ethyl ester (Pethidine intermediate B)
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Phenyl-2-propanol
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Phenylpropanolamine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|1-Phenyl-2-propanone
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-Phenyl-2-propanone oxime
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Pholcodine
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Piminodine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|Piritramide
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2.5g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Prasterone (dehydroepiandrosterone (dhea) or dehydroisoandrosterone (dhia))
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Pravadoline (WIN 48098)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Proheptazine
|1.5g
|0.5g
|2.5g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Prohibited plant, other than cannabis plant
|—
|5
|50
|250
|1000
|Properidine
|37.5g
|12.5g
|62.5g
|6.25kg
|25.0kg
|Propetandrol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Propiram
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-propyl-2-methyl-3-(1-naphthoyl)indole (JWH-015)
|30g
|10g
|50g
|1kg
|4kg
|Pseudoephedrine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Psilocin and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 0.15g
|4 DDU or 0.04g
|25 DDU or 0.25g
|25.0g
|100.0g
|Psilocybin and its derivatives being those derivatives having hallucinogenic properties
|15 DDU or 0.15g
|4 DDU or 0.04g
|25 DDU or 0.25g
|25.0g
|100.0g
|Quinalbarbitone
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Quinbolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Racemethorphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Racemoramide
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Racemorphan
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Remifentanil
|0.3g
|0.1g
|0.5g
|0.05kg
|0.2kg
|Roxibolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Secbutobarbitone
|30.0g
|10.0g
|50.0g
|5.0kg
|20.0kg
|Silandrone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Stanolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Stanozolol
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Stenbolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Sufentanil
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Tapentadol
|7.5g
|2.5g
|12.5g
|1.25kg
|5.0kg
|Testolactone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Testosterone, other than in implant preparations for use in animals
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Tetrahydrocannabinol and its alkyl homologues except—
(a) where separately specified in this Schedule, or
(b) in hemp seed oil, containing 50mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, when labelled “Not for internal use” or “Not to be taken”, or
(c) in products for purposes other than internal human use containing 50 mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, or
(d) hemp seeds for human consumption containing 5mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols where the seeds have had their hulls removed and are non-viable, or
(e) hemp seed oil for human consumption containing 10mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols, or
(f) beverages made from hemp seeds if the beverage contains 0.2mg/kg or less of tetrahydrocannabinols
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|2,3,4,5-Tetramethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Thebacon
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|Thebaine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.5kg
|2.0kg
|1-(1-(2-thienyl) cyclohexyl)-piperidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Thiofentanyl
|0.0075g
|0.0025g
|0.0125g
|0.00125kg
|0.005kg
|Thiomesterone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Tilidine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Trenbolone, other than in implant preparations for use in animals
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|Trestolone
|500g
|50g
|750g
|5kg
|—
|1-(3-Trifluoromethylphenyl)-piperazine
|3.0g
|1.0g
|5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|Trimeperidine
|15.0g
|5.0g
|25.0g
|2.5kg
|10.0kg
|2,3,4-Trimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,3,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,3,6-Trimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,4,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,4,6-Trimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|3,4,5-Trimethoxyamphetamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|1-(3,4,5-Trimethoxyphenyl)-2-aminobutane
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
|2,4,5-Trimethoxyphenylethylamine
|15 DDU or 3.0g
|4 DDU or 0.8g
|25 DDU or 5.0g
|0.25kg
|1.0kg
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.