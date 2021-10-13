Andrew Barr MLA, Chief Minister and Treasurer of the Australian Capital Territory handed down the 2021-22 ACT Budget on 6 October 2021.

In 2021-22, the deficit is forecast to be $951 million and with the Government projecting improving revenues and reduced one off expenditure the deficit is estimated to reduce to $474 million in 2024-25. Net debt is forecast to increase to $5.7 billion in 2021-22 and to $9.6 billion by 2024-25.

The Budget includes a record $5 billion investment in infrastructure over five years and more investment in health and the communities. We have put together a snapshot of some of the key takeaways. To find out what this year's budget means for you, download the snapshot here.

