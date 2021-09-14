Western Australia's Premier and Treasurer, Hon Mark McGowan MLA handed down the 2021-22 Western Australia State Budget on Thursday, 9 September 2021.

In his speech, the Treasurer stated that Western Australia's net operating surplus was stronger than expected, at a record $5.6 billion. The State's economy has grown by 5.7% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the Treasurer stated that the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than seven years and is expected to average 4.5% from 2022-23. Net debt is expected to decline for a third straight year to $32.1 billion by 30 June 2022.

We have put together a snapshot of some of the key takeaways. To find out what this year's budget means for you, download the snapshot here.

