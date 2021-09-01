ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Queensland government, in conjunction with the Federal government, has announced an upcoming support package for non-employing sole traders. This expands on the support previously advised for eligible small and medium businesses and large tourism and hospitality businesses.

Following is directly from the Business Qld webpage:

A $1,000 grant is available to non-employing sole traders affected by Queensland COVID-19 lockdowns in August 2021.

This is a one-off grant and you must meet the eligibility criteria at the time of making your application.

Applications will open soon and you'll have to apply by 30 November 2021.

Eligibility

To be eligible for this one-off grant, you must:

be an individual operating as a sole trader (this can include a non-employing business operating through a company, partnership or trust structure)

not employ staff

have a current Australian business number (ABN) continuously held since 30 June 2021

be registered for GST

have a principal place of business address in Queensland and the affected business was based and trading in Queensland on 31 July 2021

not be insolvent, or have owners, directors, partners or trustees that are insolvent or an undischarged bankrupt

have an annual turnover of more than $75,000 during any of the 2018-19, 2019-20 or 2020-21 financial years if you have not been trading for a full financial year, you would be able to provide financial records to show you will reasonably meet this turnover requirement in the 2021-22 financial year

have been required to stop operating or had limited operations because of a Queensland lockdown event – or been affected by a Queensland lockdown event – during a nominated 7-day period (this must include at least 1 full day of a lockdown event)

declare a reduction in turnover of 30% or more during the nominated 7-day period when comparing against turnover achieved during the same 7-day period in 2019, or if the business was not trading during the same period in 2019 or the 2019 period does not indicate a typical weekly turnover, another comparable 7-day period can be used.



You will not be eligible for the grant if:

your income is solely made up of any of the following: earnings from rental properties interest earned on investments dividends.

you have received an Australian Government COVID-19 disaster payment

you have received or are eligible for another COVID-19 business support grant.

Want to know more?

The online application form will be available in September 2021. Register your interest here

This article is issued as general commentary - please contact us about your specific circumstances.