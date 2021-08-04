ARTICLE

The Queensland Government has announced financial support for small and medium businesses impacted by the lockdown order which commenced at 4pm on Saturday 31 July 2021. We note that certain large businesses may also be eligible.

Eligible businesses can receive up to $5,000 and the grant will be paid within two weeks of the business being notified of approval.

Small and medium businesses

Small and medium businesses are defined as having:

a turnover of more than $75,000 per annum, and

and annual payroll in Queensland of up to $10 million.

The grant provides support to employing businesses across Queensland impacted by the South East Queensland lockdown. These businesses do not have to be located in South East Queensland, but the business must have experienced at least a 30% reduction in turnover as a result of the lockdown.

More information on eligibility criteria will be available in the coming days and we will provide further information once the detailed requirements have been released.

Large businesses

Large businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector operating in the 11 local government areas in the lockdown may also be eligible for the grant subject to meeting other eligibility criteria.

The 11 local government areas subject to lockdown are as follows:

Brisbane City Council

Gold Coast City Council

Ipswich City Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City Council

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Noosa Shire Council

Redland City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

Somerset Regional Council

Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

This article is issued as general commentary - please contact us about your specific circumstances.