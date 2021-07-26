ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Businesses will be delighted to see that the Qld Government is again promoting a grant for small businesses.

The Business Boost Grant Program will provide successful applicants with up to $15,000 towards business planning, specialised software and IT support, management and staff development.

Eligibility Criteria

The Business Boost Grant is available to businesses who meet all of the following criteria:

have fewer than 20 employees at the time of applying for the grant

have an active Australian Business Number (ABN) and registered for GST

have a Queensland headquarters

have a turnover of between $300,000 (minimum) and $600,000 (maximum) in the last financial year (2020–21)

have a publicly reachable web presence to identify business operations (e.g. business website and/or social media pages)

not be insolvent or have owners/directors that are an undischarged bankrupt.

Eligible Activities

If you meet the above criteria, you may receive up to $15,000 which can be applied for towards the following eligible project activities:

Future Planning:

strategic business planning for innovation or growth

Implementing a governance board to guide strategic planning

Exporting opportunities and requirements

Compliance with industry regulations and standards

Specialised and automated software:

Design and implementation of management systems, including data warehouses asset management customer relationship management systems quality and compliance management risk management production systems project management systems

Bespoke or complex website design and build, including e-commerce, software integration, booking systems

Cybersecurity tools

Innovative technology that improves or diversifies service offerings

Staff management, development and planning:

Human resource management skills building

Professional development and training

Digital workplace plans and systems for a remote workforce

Unfortunately, the following are not an eligible project activity:

activities purchased using cryptocurrencies, barter, or services in-kind

general business operating costs (e.g. bookkeeping/accounting, tax returns)

real estate/property, hire, lease, or rental fees

goods, services, or fees from related parties (include companies with common shareholdings, directors, employees or immediate family)

travel

franchise fees

purchase of stock

GST, registration, and fees

maintenance of existing digital technologies

computer hardware (e.g. computer servers, PCs, tablets/iPad, mobile phones)

activities purchased via direct selling (e.g. by party plan or network marketing)

delivery, credit card and transaction fees

memberships and joining fees

salaries

fleet vehicles

website hosting

stand-alone marketing, advertising or campaign delivery costs (e.g. Google AdWords, Facebook advertising or similar expenses)

The total cost of the project activity must exceed $10,715 (ex GST) and you will need to contribute at least 30% of your own funds towards the total cost of the project activity.

If you are successful, you will need to complete your project within 12 months of receipt of the Grant.

How to apply

Applications open at 9am on 30 July 2021 via the DESBT SmartyGrants portal.

You will need to submit:

a certified statutory declaration from the business's owner or director stating the business: had a turnover between $300,000 and $600,000 in the last financial year (2020–2021); meets all grant eligibility criteria; and

supplier quotes (no more than 2) detailing who will undertake the project work, description of services, and an outline of key activities.

Be sure to read the application guidelines, terms and conditions and frequently asked questions on the Grant website

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.