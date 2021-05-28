Last Thursday, Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas announced the Budget plans for 2021/22. The property sector in particular will be significantly impacted as a result of the announcements made.
The table below outlines the changes announced and proposed start date.
|Tax
|Change
|Effective on
|Stamp Duty
|Premium stamp duty introduced
|Premium stamp duty will be introduced to property
transactions above $2mil – $110,000 of duty plus 6.5% of
dutiable value in excess of $2mil. This percentage is
fixed and not adjusted
annually depending on inflation.
Previously, the highest general rate was 5.5% for transactions with dutiable value in excess of $960,000.
|1 July 2021
|Temporary Concessions
|For contracts entered into 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, and do not qualify for a Tax Exemption, the Victorian Government will extend the 50% stamp duty discount on new residential properties in the City of Melbourne Local Government area.
|1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022
|For contracts entered into from 1 July 2021 and ending 30 June 2023, there will be an increase in the eligibility threshold for the off-the-plan duty concession to $1 million for all home buyers.
|1 July 2021 and ending 30 June 2023
|Temporary Exemptions
|For contracts entered into 21 May 2021 and ending on 30 June 2022, a full exemption on stamp duty for new residential properties worth up to $1million and have remained unsold for 12 months or more since completion of construction i.e. the stamp duty is waived.
|21 May 2021 to 30 June 2022
|Waiver
|The 25% Stamp Duty waiver will cease for existing or vacant residential land
|1 July 2021
|Land Tax
|Increased percentage
|· 0.25 per cent for taxable landholdings
exceeding $1.8 mil and no more than $3 mil; AND
· 0.30 per cent for taxable land holdings in excess of $3mil.
|2022 land tax year
|Concessions
|Will not apply to private gender exclusive clubs
|2022 land tax years
|Threshold
|For contracts entered into from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2023 the land tax threshold will increase from $250,000 to $300,000. The Land Tax Threshold for land held on trust still is $25,000.
|1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023
|Vacant Land tax
|Exemption for new developments are temporarily extended for up to two tax years.
|2022 land tax year
|New tax: Windfall Gains Tax
|· introduced for properties where value has
boosted by a council rezoning.
· Will only apply where the property's value is boosted by more than $100,000 with a 50% tax on windfalls above $500,000.
· Victorian Government expects to raise $2.7 billion from the suite of measures.
· Victorian Government expects a $124 million increase over four years.
· Not part of Budget Bill but will be in a separate legislation.
|1 July 2022
The penalty unit has also increased by 10%, making the new unit $181.74 per unit. This change will take effect on 1 July 2021.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.