Australia: How do you stop a coal mine expansion? Which case won?

The Facts

Coal mine in Upper Hunter approved for 21 years

In 2006, a company began operating an open cut coal mine in the Upper Hunter, NSW, under a consent granted by the state government.

The approved life of the mine was 21 years, until February 2027.

In January 2016, the company lodged a development application, seeking consent to expand the area of the mine and extend its operations by seven years, until December 2033.

Under the proposed expansion, the mine's output until 2027 would continue to be predominantly thermal coal for domestic sale. From 2027 to 2033, the mine would produce only high ash thermal coal for sale on the export market.

Developments in government's climate policy

In November 2016, Australia ratified the Paris Agreement and adopted 2005 emissions as a baseline, with a target reduction of 26-28% by 2030.

Later that month, NSW published the NSW Climate Change Policy Framework (NSW CCPF) with the "aspirational long-term objective" of net zero emissions by 2050.

Local association raises concerns over project and commences legal action

In December 2016, a local not-for-profit association raised concerns about the project's inconsistencies with government targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In April 2017, the NSW government's Planning Assessment Commission (PAC) published its determination report, granting consent for the company's project to expand the mine and extend its operations by seven years.

In August 2017, the association commenced proceedings against the company and the PAC in the Land and Environment Court. The association sought to restrain the company from undertaking any development in reliance on the consent and to overturn the PAC's decision to grant the consent.

case a - The case for the local association case b - The case for the mining company The law requires the PAC to consider an assessment of greenhouse gas emissions, including downstream emissions, having regard to "applicable" state and national policies. (Downstream emissions are emissions caused by the actual use of coal by the end user, as distinct from the direct emissions caused by the company's mining operations).

The Paris Agreement and NSW CCPF are "applicable" state and national policies, yet the PAC did not have regard to them as it was required to do.

Further, the PAC's report had only a limited assessment of downstream greenhouse gas emissions. This was insufficient. Taking relevant matters into consideration calls for more than simply adverting to them. The PAC had an obligation to give proper, genuine and realistic consideration to downstream greenhouse gas emissions. Yet, there is no note or record of the PAC's consideration of these issues, nor reference in its reports to any applicable state and national policies, programs or guidelines.

This failure to properly consider downstream greenhouse gas emissions is particularly troubling, since the direct emissions of greenhouse gas from operating the coal mine pale into insignificance when compared with the downstream greenhouse gases emitted by end users of the company's coal.

Given that the PAC failed to properly consider an assessment of greenhouse gas emissions, the PAC's decision to grant development consent is invalid and must be overturned. Contrary to what the association seems to think, the objectives of the relevant law are to promote mining in NSW, not to shut it down.

It's true that the law requires the PAC to consider an assessment of greenhouse gas emissions. However, it's clear that the PAC had such an assessment before it, and that the PAC expressly said in its report that it took the assessment into account. The law does not require the PAC to give reasons for its decisions, nor to explain the weight it attributes to certain considerations.

Further, the PAC was not required to consider the Paris Agreement or the NSW CCPF. These policies cannot be applied to the situation and so are not "applicable" policies. These agreements are merely aspirational and do not provide a meaningful guide on how to quantitively assess greenhouse gas emissions. How can the PAC determine whether a mining project with a life to only 2033 will achieve an aspirational target of net zero-emissions by 2050? How can the PAC decide whether Australia's commitment to a 26 to 28% reduction by 2030 is best achieved by not allowing this coal mine in NSW, compared to all the other coal mines in Australia, compared to car policy, compared to electricity policy, compared to all the other questions which arise in relation to Australia's stated target?

Even if the court concludes that the PAC was required to consider the Paris Agreement and the NSW CCPF, the evidence before the court makes it clear that the PAC did have regard to the targets in those documents when making its decision.

Given that the PAC complied with the relevant law in making its decision to grant consent, the court must dismiss the association's case.

