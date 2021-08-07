The federal government's COVID-19 Disaster Payment has been extended to South East Queensland after the Chief Medical Officer declared 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) as hotspots for the period from 31 July to 8 August 2021.
The LGAs listed as Commonwealth hotspots include:
- City of Brisbane
- Moreton Bay
- Redland City
- Logan City
- City of Ipswich
- Shire of Noosa
- City of Gold Coast
- Lockyer Valley
- Scenic Rim
- Somerset
- Sunshine Coast.
We note from Services Australia that a person may be eligible for the COVID-19 Disaster Payment if they have lost work and income due to a Queensland COVID-19 public health order, and meet the other eligibility rules.
Eligibility
To be eligible for the payment you need to meet all of the eligibility rules, including:
- you're an Australian resident or hold a visa that gives you the right to work in Australia
- you're 17 years or older
- you didn't get an income support payment, Education Allowance or ABSTUDY Living Allowance during the payment period
- you didn't get the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment, a state or territory pandemic payment or a state small business payment for the same period
- you lost income and didn't have any appropriate paid leave entitlements
- you lived in, worked from or visited a Commonwealth-declared COVID-19 hotspot that is subject to a state restricted movement order
- you have been unable to earn your usual income of 8 hours or more, or a full day's work because you were in the COVID-19 hotspot and were subject to restricted movement.
If you are couple (have a partner, are married, in a registered relationship or de-facto relationship), each individual can claim the payment, and you will need to make separate claims.
There are 2 relevant periods to apply for
- 1 August to 7 August 2021, and
- 8 August 2021.
Payment amounts
Eligible Queenslanders will be able to apply for the payment from 7 August 2021 and it is calculated based on the hours of work lost.
|Period date range
|Amount if you lost less than 20 hours work that week
|Amount if you lost 20 hours or more that week
|1 August to 7 August
|$450
|$750
|8 August
|$450
|$750
Applications for this Federal Government COVID-19 Disaster Payment can be made through Services Australia from 7 August 2021.
