The federal government's COVID-19 Disaster Payment has been extended to South East Queensland after the Chief Medical Officer declared 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) as hotspots for the period from 31 July to 8 August 2021.

The LGAs listed as Commonwealth hotspots include:

City of Brisbane

Moreton Bay

Redland City

Logan City

City of Ipswich

Shire of Noosa

City of Gold Coast

Lockyer Valley

Scenic Rim

Somerset

Sunshine Coast.

We note from Services Australia that a person may be eligible for the COVID-19 Disaster Payment if they have lost work and income due to a Queensland COVID-19 public health order, and meet the other eligibility rules.

Eligibility

To be eligible for the payment you need to meet all of the eligibility rules, including:

you're an Australian resident or hold a visa that gives you the right to work in Australia

you're 17 years or older

you didn't get an income support payment, Education Allowance or ABSTUDY Living Allowance during the payment period

you didn't get the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment, a state or territory pandemic payment or a state small business payment for the same period

you lost income and didn't have any appropriate paid leave entitlements

you lived in, worked from or visited a Commonwealth-declared COVID-19 hotspot that is subject to a state restricted movement order

you have been unable to earn your usual income of 8 hours or more, or a full day's work because you were in the COVID-19 hotspot and were subject to restricted movement.

If you are couple (have a partner, are married, in a registered relationship or de-facto relationship), each individual can claim the payment, and you will need to make separate claims.

There are 2 relevant periods to apply for

1 August to 7 August 2021, and

8 August 2021.

Payment amounts

Eligible Queenslanders will be able to apply for the payment from 7 August 2021 and it is calculated based on the hours of work lost.

Period date range Amount if you lost less than 20 hours work that week Amount if you lost 20 hours or more that week 1 August to 7 August $450 $750 8 August $450 $750

Applications for this Federal Government COVID-19 Disaster Payment can be made through Services Australia from 7 August 2021.

