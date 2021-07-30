ARTICLE

The Victorian government has announced that it is working on legislation to reintroduce a rent relief regime for business tenants facing hardship.

Tenants with a turnover under $50 million can expect to be in line for protection from eviction in certain circumstances, and be eligible for rent relief where their turnover has dropped by more than 30 per cent as a result of COVID-19. The mediation scheme will also be reintroduced.

Hardship relief may also be available to landlords.

We will have a more in-depth update coming shortly.

