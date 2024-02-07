In 2024, the character of change is more foundational – or fundamental – in nature than ever before. From ESG to AI, the shape of the world we live in is changing in a radical way. In this, our annual Global Outlook, we look at the paths through the shifting landscape for firms seeking solid ground.

The shape of regulatory change, as ever, is influenced by geopolitical, technological, and socio-economic factors. As those factors move at speed, financial services regulators are under pressure to keep ahead of the game. We look at how effectively they are doing this globally: juggling the competing demands of financial stability, consumer protection, market confidence, competition and innovation – and, in some cases, economic growth and competitiveness.

Our Financial Services Regulatory (FSR) team surveys the regulatory landscape for 2024 and considers the challenges confronting firms and regulators. We explore the following:

