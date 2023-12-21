EP 9: Understanding ASIC's breach reporting relief

In this episode, join Senior Associates Tamanna Islam and Shan-Verne Liew and Solicitor Isabel Chong as they unpack the scope of ASIC's relief from the mandatory breach reporting regime for Australian financial services licensees.

self

Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple

About the FSR GPS Podcast Series

Our "FSR GPS" podcast series explores topical and emerging issues in financial services regulation that are of strategic importance for our clients and the financial services sector more broadly.

We aim to provide guidelines, principles and strategies (i.e. the "GPS") to assist financial services providers to navigate complex, and sometimes opaque or ambiguous, legal and regulatory requirements in a constantly evolving environment.

Join us in conversation with our resident FSR experts to explore some of the complex challenges faced by the financial services industry.

Keep a look out for the next episodes in the series.

View our series here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.