Welcome to HSF FSR Australia Notes – 2023 Wrapped!

It has been another big year of regulatory change and enforcement action in the Australian financial services market, with DDO, unfair contract terms and breach reporting attracting a lot of attention and discussion among industry and the regulators.

In our 2023 Wrapped, we take a look at our top 5 'most read' articles from 2023.



What's on the 2024 horizon?

We expect DDO, unfair contract terms and breach reporting to remain core regulatory priorities over the next 12 months, as ASIC ramps up its enforcement agenda. Misleading or deceptive conduct will also continue to be a focus as the industry continues to grapple with what is reportable to ASIC.

But beyond this, we are already seeing the industry shifting focus towards the Financial Accountability Regime, protection against scams, climate reporting and opportunities arising from the Quality of Advice reforms.

