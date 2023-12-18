EP 8: Scams Code Framework Briefing

In this episode, Partners Charlotte Henry and Andrew Eastwood discuss the Australian Government's recent consultation on the Scams Code Framework..

About the FSR GPS Podcast Series

Our "FSR GPS" podcast series explores topical and emerging issues in financial services regulation that are of strategic importance for our clients and the financial services sector more broadly.

We aim to provide guidelines, principles and strategies (i.e. the "GPS") to assist financial services providers to navigate complex, and sometimes opaque or ambiguous, legal and regulatory requirements in a constantly evolving environment.

Join us in conversation with our resident FSR experts to explore some of the complex challenges faced by the financial services industry.

