EP 7: What to expect when ASIC joins the FAR enforcement beat

In this episode, join Partner Andrew Eastwood, Senior Associate Ed Einfeld and Solicitor James Samartzis as they explore what ASIC will bring to the table as a co-regulator of the upcoming Financial Accountability Regime.

Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple

1379048a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.