FSR GPS Podcast Series – EP7: What To Expect When ASIC Joins The FAR Enforcement Beat
19 October 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
EP 7: What to expect when ASIC joins the FAR enforcement
beat
In this episode, join Partner Andrew Eastwood, Senior Associate Ed Einfeld and Solicitor James Samartzis as
they explore what ASIC will bring to the table as a co-regulator of
the upcoming Financial Accountability Regime.
Soundcloud | Spotify | Apple
