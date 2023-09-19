Australia:
FSR GPS Podcast Series – EP6: Scams – A Customer's Rights, A Bank's Obligations
19 September 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
Join Partners Andrew Eastwood and Peter Jones and Senior
Associate David Curley for a look at who is responsible when a
bank's customer is scammed.
