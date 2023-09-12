The ASIC Regulatory Portal is now open for the 2022-23 annual reporting cycle. Australian Financial Services Licence ("AFSL") and Australian Credit Licence holders are required to submit their business activity metrics by 27 September 2023.

Business activity metrics are submitted via the ASIC Regulatory Portal. AFSL and Credit Licence holders can submit their metrics using the specific industry funding security key and ASIC identifier provided to you by ASIC.

Civil penalties apply for failure to lodge by the due date, so it's important all AFSL and Credit Licence holders take action to lodge their metrics as soon as possible.

What are the Business Activity Metrics?

The Industry Funding Model commenced on 4 July 2018, requiring AFSL and Credit Licence holders to contribute to ASIC's regulatory costs each financial year. The Industry Funding Model allows ASIC to meet its goals set out under the ASIC Capability Review.

How are the Business Activity Metrics Calculated?

ASIC will use the business activity metrics provided by each firm to calculate the levies payable for each regulated subsector. The type of levy and the formula used to calculate the amount of levy payable varies depending on the size and levels of business activity.

ENTITY TYPES SUBSECTORS Credit Licence Credit Provider

Credit Intermediary Companies Large proprietary company

Small proprietary company

Listed corporations

Unlisted public company AFSL Holders Licensees that provide personal advice/general advice to retail/wholesale clients that are relevant/not relevant financial products

Credit rating agency

Deposit product providers

Payment product providers

Margin lenders

Wholesale trustees

Risk management product providers

IDPS operators

MDA providers

Retail OTC derivatives issuers

Securities dealer

Insurance product providers

Insurance product distributors

Responsible entities

Custodians

Traditional trustee service company providers

Business activity metrics are calculated on the following basis:

Flat levy;

Graduated levy; or

Combination of the above.

LEVY BASIS COSTS Flat Levy ASIC regulatory costs shared equally between the entities operating in the same subsector. Graduated Levy All entities in a subsector must pay: A minimum levy; and

An additional graduated levy based on size and level of business activity within the subsector.

