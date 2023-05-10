ASIC's Report 742 Managing conflicts of interest in wholesale financial markets ("REP742") summarises the findings of ASIC's thematic review of arrangements used by participants in relation to conflicts of interest management.

Although the report's genesis is large institutions, it has take-aways that can assist all AFS Licensees when managing conflicts. REP742 was produced after ASIC conducted a three-year review of five large Australian financial service licensees ("AFS Licensees"), and identifies what ASIC considers to be better and poorer practices in six key areas when managing conflicts of interest in wholesale financial markets.

We examine the six key areas discussed in REP742 and include questions that AFS Licensees should ask and test their current conflicts of interest management framework.

How is this relevant to you?

If you are an AFS Licensee, you are required under section 912A(1)(aa) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) to have in place adequate arrangements for managing conflicts of interest. REP742 complements ASIC's existing regulatory guidance on conflicts management arrangements.

Note that better practices referenced in the report and in this blog may exceed the minimum standards required by law. What constitutes adequate conflicts management arrangements will depend on the nature, scale and complexity of the AFS Licensee's business.

What about the six key areas of concern identified in REP742?