ASIC today released the anticipated Report 762 Design and distribution obligations: Investment products (REP 762) which outlines the findings and actions taken by ASIC in response to its initial risk-based review of how product issuers are meeting their design and distribution obligations (DDO).

BACKGROUND

The new DDO regime commenced in October 2021, and since July 2022 ASIC has placed interim stop orders on 26 investment products from 18 issuers for alleged target market deficiencies, including for the following-