Australia: ASIC extends deadlines for AFSL holders to lodge Financial Reports

Listed and unlisted entities will have an additional month to lodge their financial statements with ASIC. The extension will only apply to listed and unlisted entities with financial reports for balance dates from 24 June to 7 July 2022 (inclusive). The purpose of the extension is to assist entities affected by the impacts of COVID-19 by allowing them more time to report and conduct their audits.

ASIC notes that where possible, entities should lodge their financial statements and report to members within the original statutory deadlines (rather than the extended deadlines) considering the information needs of shareholders, creditors and other users of their financial reports, or to ensure other obligations are met.

The extended deadlines will be applied as follows:

Type of Reporting Entities Extended Deadline for Lodging Financial Reports Disclosing Entities extended from 3 months to 4 months after the end of the financial year Registered Schemes extended from 3 months to 4 months after the end of the financial year All other types of Reporting Entities extended from 4 months to 5 months after the end of the financial year

AFS licensees

Type of Reporting Entities Extended deadline for lodgement of profit and loss and balance sheets (and other associated information) Unlisted Australian financial services (AFS) licensees that are bodies corporate and also disclosing entities or registered schemes Extended from 3 months to 4 months after the end of the financial year Unlisted AFS licensees that are body corporates and are not disclosing entities or registered schemes Extended from 4 months to 5 months after the end of the financial year AFS licensees that are not bodies corporate Extended from 2 months to 3 months after the end of the financial year

The extensions do not apply to registered foreign companies. However, ASIC will consider relief for other entities and balance dates on a case by case basis.

The specific Instruments extending the deadlines are expected to be registered on the Federal Register of Legislation by the end of July 2022.

