Following a number of changes over the past few years, it is understandable that many advisers are confused as to the current status of their training and qualification requirements. We summarise where things currently stand.

Financial advisers providing personal advice to retail clients in relation to 'relevant financial products' are required to:

hold an approved tertiary level qualification;

pass an exam;

undertake Continuing Professional Development ( CPD ); and

); and comply with the Financial Planners and Advisers Code of Ethics 2019.

Note: 'relevant financial products' are financial products other than basic banking products, general insurance products, and consumer credit insurance: see section 910A of the Corporations Act 2001.

All new financial advisers are also required to undertake a year of professional work experience that includes 1500 hours of work activities and 100 hours of structured training.

Qualification

Existing financial advisers (any person who provided personal advice to retail clients between 1 January 2016 and 1 January 2019 and is not banned or disqualified by ASIC) are required to hold a bachelor's degree or approved equivalent by 1 January 2026. A list of approved tertiary qualifications is available in Schedule 1 of this document. Depending on an adviser's current qualification, they may only be required to complete a bridging course.

New financial advisers are required to meet the minimum education requirement of an approved bachelor's degree, comprising 24 subjects or more.

AFS licensees must ensure the Financial Advisers Register includes all relevant qualifications held by the adviser. Further information is available at the Treasury's Financial Adviser Standards website.

Exam

All new and existing financial advisers must pass an exam. The exam tests three competency areas:

ASIC is responsible for administering the exam. Further information can be found on ASIC's website. AFS licensees must ensure the Financial Advisers Register is updated upon the financial adviser completing the exam.

CPD

Since January 2019, financial advisers have been required to complete 40 hours of CPD per year in order to maintain and extend their knowledge and skills. 70% of these hours must be approved by the AFS licensee. Minimum hours of certain categories are also mandated under the Corporations (Relevant Providers Continuing Professional Development Standard) Determination 2018 (CPD Determination), as outlined below.

Category Mandated Hours Purpose Technical competence 5 hours Designed to enhance an adviser's technical proficiency and ability to develop and provide advice strategies that are appropriate to the objectives, financial situations and needs of various retail clients Client Care and Practice 5 hours Designed to enhance an adviser's ability to act as a client-centric practitioner Regulatory Compliance and Consumer Protection 5 hours Designed to enhance an adviser's understanding of applicable legal obligations and how to comply with them Professionalism and Ethics 9 hours Designed to enhance an adviser's capacity to act as an ethical professional

Qualified tax providers must also complete an additional 5 CPD hours per year to maintain their capabilities to provide tax (financial) advice services.

The CPD Determination also requires advisers to maintain appropriate records of the training they have completed, as directed by their AFS licensee.

Code of Ethics

The Financial Planners and Advisers Code of Ethics 2019 was developed to ensure higher standards of behaviour and professionalism and includes 12 ethical standards for advisers to meet, including:

acting: in accordance with applicable laws in the best interests of the client with integrity with competence and in good faith

refraining to act where the adviser has a conflict of interest

ensuring the client understands the advice, benefits, costs and risks of the various products recommended by the adviser

obtaining client consent to all benefits received by the adviser or their licensee in connection with the advice

record keeping

cooperation with peers and promotion of ethical standards

New Advisers - Professional Year

Since January 2019, all new advisers have been required to undertake a professional year of 1600 hours, including 100 hours of structured training. The professional year must be supervised by an adviser with at least 2 years' experience working as an adviser. The supervisor is responsible for ensuring appropriate supervision is provided and making various resources and opportunities available to the new adviser.

The professional year is divided into quarters:

Quarter 1 Client Observations and support to Supervisor/Experienced Adviser Quarter 2 Supervised Client Engagement and Advice Preparation Quarter 3 and 4 Indirect Supervision of Client Engagement and Advice Preparation

Structured training can include formal study that is undertaken by the new adviser - for instance a bridging course in relation to the Code of Ethics. Other structured training can include:

Education for the purposes of achieving a professional designation;

Education for the purposes of accreditation in specific forms of financial products; or

Education for the purposes of meeting more detailed requirements in specific financial advice provision (e.g. SMSF, stockbroking, aged care etc).

New advisers and their supervisors are required to keep a log book of work activities and structured training completed over the course of the professional year. Further information is available on the Treasury's website.

Steps towards Compliance

In order to ensure compliance with the regime, all AFS licensees which provide personal advice to retail clients should:

review existing financial advisers' qualifications to identify any need to complete additional courses to meet the new education requirements by 1 January 2026;

review existing Training Policies and/or HR Policies regarding ongoing professional training and supervision of financial advisers;

work with existing financial advisers regarding pathways to upgrade existing qualifications. After 1 January 2026, financial advisers without an appropriate qualification will be required to cease working as a financial adviser;

review overall compliance frameworks in light of the Financial Planners and Advisers Code of Ethics 2019; and

where new advisers are being appointed, ensure appropriate steps are undertaken to: appoint a supervisor make appropriate resources and opportunities available ensure records are kept.



Background

In 2017, the Corporations Amendment (Professional Standards of Financial Advisers) Act 2017 introduced a range of reforms in relation to the education, training and ethical standards of financial advisers. Since 1 January 2019, the professional standards and training obligations have applied to financial advisers who provide personal advice to retail clients.

In 2021, the Financial Sector Reform (Hayne Royal Commission Response - Better Advice) Act 2021 transferred the oversight and implementation of functions relating to the reforms to the Minister and ASIC.

Further Reading

Corporations (Relevant Providers Degrees, Qualifications and Courses Standard) Determination 2021