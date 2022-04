Members with 4 or more complaints have been given the chance to validate their data before it is included in the updated AFCA Datacube. Complaints between 1 July 2021 - 31 December 2021 can be validated now before they are updated on 15 April 2022. Click here to get more information on validating complaints with AFCA.

