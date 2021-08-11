This article was originally published in the July 2021 edition of the LexisNexis Australian Banking and Finance Law Bulletin.

With 1 October 2021 fast approaching, Australian financial services and credit licensees are racing to uplift their existing breach reporting frameworks and design new policies and procedures aimed at alleviating the burden of the Federal Government's bold new breach reporting regime.

In this article, Felicity Healy, James Lucek-Rowley and Gowrie Varma discuss the new regime and consider what the practical pressure points for licensees and likely impact on enforcement will be.

