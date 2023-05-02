What is Small Business Restructuring (under section 453B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))? This video outlines the Small Business Restructuring process, timelines, duties of Director and restructuring practitioner; and the benefits of such an appointment.
In this video, you will discover the following key points:
- Is my company eligible for the Small Business Restructuring process?
- What is the eligible criteria needed for the Small Business Restructuring?
- What does the Small Business Restructuring Process involve?
- As the Director, am I still in control of the business?
- What does it mean by 'outside the ordinary course of business?
