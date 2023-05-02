ARTICLE

What is Small Business Restructuring (under section 453B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))? This video outlines the Small Business Restructuring process, timelines, duties of Director and restructuring practitioner; and the benefits of such an appointment.

In this video, you will discover the following key points:

Is my company eligible for the Small Business Restructuring process? What is the eligible criteria needed for the Small Business Restructuring? What does the Small Business Restructuring Process involve? As the Director, am I still in control of the business? What does it mean by 'outside the ordinary course of business?

