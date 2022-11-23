self

The process of restructuring a small business is intended to assist with resolving financial distress, enabling small businesses to go to creditors to ask for help while staying in control during the process.

While the restructuring process appears to be a sound solution for small businesses in financial distress, how can a small business know if the process has worked for them?

The following Webinar with Cathro and Partners Queensland State Manager Declan Lane and guest Matthew Rodgers from RBG Lawyers discusses the small business restructuring process and how small businesses can identify if the process has worked in their favour.

