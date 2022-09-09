ARTICLE

Australia: [Webinar] How to manage your business through a period of uncertainty & potential solutions

Small businesses have had to adapt to COVID's effects on the economy over the past two years. They are now dealing with a whole new set of difficulties, including rising inflation, lack of workers, high consumer demands, and supply chain issues.

Simon Cathro, Founder and Principal at Cathro and Partners is joined by Brendan Widdowson, Head of Sales at Banjo Loans in this webinar to discuss how businesses in 2022 can manage uncertainty and find potential solutions.

