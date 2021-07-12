A year on from the pandemic

Australia's COVID-19 legacy continues

12 months ago we drew attention to how APRA's forward-looking approach to regulation had positioned the Australian financial system to function and support the economy in a crisis as deep as that caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Remarkably, the Australian economy is now larger (+0.8% above) than it was pre-pandemic as Australia's COVID-19 vaccine program gathers momentum. The 1.8%1 economic growth recorded in the March quarter was above market expectations (1.5%) and more than half the Reserve Bank's 2.8% growth forecast for the entire first half of 2021.

