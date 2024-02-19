ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Piper Alderman is pleased to provide a submission on Treasury's consultation on regulating payment stablecoins. The consultation forms part of a broader reform proposal intended to modernise Australia's payments system.

Payment stablecoins have strong use cases in cross-border remittance and payment applications, and enable broader digital innovation by allowing users to own and exchange value in a digitally native and stable asset. Regulating payment stablecoins has the potential to foster broader innovation in digital finance by giving businesses and consumers confidence to adopt and use stablecoins more widely.

You can find the full text of the submission below.

Click here to download PDF file

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.