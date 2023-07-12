Why NFTs; why now?

Josh Todd, Giulia Maienza and George McCubbin join Aoife Xuereb to discuss the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) marketplace in the consumer sector – from fine wine and fashion to enhancing the customer experience.

They explain how types of marketplaces work, whether that be trading NFT-linked physical products or digital assets in the real world or the metaverse. Commercial legal considerations include IP, standardized licensing terms, anti-counterfeiting measures, financial services regulation regimes, advertising laws and consumer protections.

Even if NFTs are not part of your strategy, recent legal action underlines the importance of protecting your brand and customers from third party behaviour – our team share some helpful practices for legal teams.

For more, check out the TechQuake series or our comprehensive guide to The IP in NFTs.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Talking Shop: EP5 – Why NFTs; why now?

About Talking Shop

Expert insights for navigating the big trends and key issues redefining the global consumer sector. From rampant digitisation and supply chain reinvention to sustainability and geopolitical factors, the consumer sector is fast-evolving to meet the challenges – and opportunities – facing companies today.

Join our hosts Aoife Xuereb and Andrew Rich as they 'talk shop' with special guests unpacking the risks and opportunities for companies as they navigate new markets, technologies and customers, whilst managing operational, workplace and regulatory change in the sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.