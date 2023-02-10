ARTICLE

In today's dynamic corporate environment, enterprise data has many different uses and forms. All of these are important. All pose risks and opportunities for your organisation.

Solving Your Data-Related Business Challenges

As data grows in size and complexity, we help you better govern, secure, find, analyse, and rapidly make sense of information.

Working with in-house legal, IT, risk and compliance teams, and law firms, we address a wide range of data risks and opportunities, including:

Protecting data from internal and external threats e.g., Departing employees, cyber criminals

Discovering data for legal and regulatory matters e.g., Disputes, M&A transactions

Assessing risks and ensuring compliance e.g., Identifying fraud, complying with global data requirements

Maximising IT investments for better productivity and to reduce legal and IT costs

Harnessing organisational data to create business value

Industry Expertise

Our Technology practice includes experts with the breadth and depth of experience to deploy best practices tailored to the industry dynamics of each client. Our experts draw upon their deep local knowledge to deliver innovative solutions and work collaboratively with you - supported by our capabilities, resources and 24/7 delivery as one global team.

Banking and Financial Services

Construction

Energy and Renewables

Government and Public Sector

Hospitality, Gaming and Leisure

Mining

Real Estate

Retail and Consumer Products

Technology, Telecommunications and Entertainment

Transport and Logistics

Delivering Defensible, Repeatable Solutions

Combining our expert consultants, proven workflows and innovative technology, we tailor the approach for you, with an emphasis on results.

Control

Information Governance, Privacy & Security

We combine legal and regulatory expertise with technical acumen for practical privacy compliance and information governance solutions that reduce corporate risk, cut storage costs, secure data, improve the e-discovery process and enable faster and deeper insight into data.

Corporate Legal Operations

We help corporate legal teams streamline their legal operations, improve performance against benchmarks, and gain efficiencies via adjustments to their existing processes, procedures and technology.

Compliance Monitoring

With advanced technology and deep regulatory expertise, we develop custom solutions that enable companies to cost-effectively monitor critical activities to facilitate regulatory compliance.

Emerging Data

From adopting new collaboration applications (Slack, WeChat), to developing strategies for blockchain and cryptocurrency, we enable organisations to stay ahead of data challenges and better respond to legal or regulatory matters.

Understand

Strategic Approach

We use a multidisciplinary approach to holistically understand your matter to address the complexities and challenges associated with data, cross borders and jurisdictions, regulations, compliance and other sensitivities.

Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence

We leverage leading analytics platforms and expertise with AI for an unprecedented view into organisational data, social networks and communication patterns.

Find Facts Fast Research Service

Our team of dedicated researchers, combined with advanced analytics technology, can quickly unearth key facts and data sets to enable timely and strategic decisions in investigations or litigation.

Act

Digital Forensics

We identify and untangle webs of interdependencies that link people, corporate entities, monetary amounts, business partners and outsiders to the critical events under analysis.

Forensic Investigations

With speed and discretion, and the ability to provide expert witness testimony, our team provides a strategic, systematic, and economic approach to investigating a myriad of data sources including network, mobile device and cloud-based social media data.

E-Discovery Software & Services

From e-discovery as a managed service to cross-border data collections, our experts give you cost-effective e-discovery solutions with defensible results. Whether leveraging your existing IT or providing best-of-breed technology solutions, we work across all the leading e-discovery platforms including Relativity, Nuix Discover, Reveal, Brainspace and Exterro.

Managed Review

FTI Consulting drives quality and efficiency at every step of the legal review process, providing a unique combination of advanced software, expert legal review teams and innovative workflows executed in collaboration with outside counsel.

Proven Track Record

Privacy impact assessment for multi-jurisdictional research project

An Australian-based research and training firm was conducting a research project with participants based in multiple locations and engaged us to conduct a multi-jurisdictional privacy impact assessment.

Our Role

We conducted a deep dive on the project, assessed compliance with the Australian Privacy Act 1988 (Cth), EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and select US state privacy laws, mapped data flows throughout the project, and identified risk points and proposed mitigations. We also provided practical privacy-by-design advice on the project data collection, storage, access, and retention practices, and drafted various strategic communications to ensure best practice in the privacy messaging given to research subjects.

Our Impact

Our assessment and advice enabled the client to achieve privacy best practice in the delivery of what was a highly sensitive piece of corporate social research.

Urgent support to prevent serious billing fraud

An Australian state government agency suspected a fraudster had taken over the email account of one of its finance managers to commit billing fraud. The agency required urgent expert support to confirm the data breach, inform their insurance claim, and help them resecure their network.

Our Role

Our forensic and data breach experts were on site within 12 hours, secured suspected compromised devices and captured relevant logs and data. With a multidisciplinary team of forensics, cybersecurity, and privacy experts, we reviewed evidence and completed an investigation within 30 days. Our Strategic Communications team also helped the client identify and close gaps in their crisis communications manual.

Our Impact

Our team's swift action enabled the agency to resecure their network with minimal disruption to business operations. The agency could also inform and manage senior stakeholders and develop an uplift strategy, thanks to our detailed technical report and Board-ready summary outlining the data breach and key improvement recommendations.

Providing a defensible litigation strategy in a short timeframe

Our client had approximately 177,000 documents to review in a short timeframe. Due to limited budget constraints, only a small review team was allocated.

Our Role

Using analytical tools and strategies and a Technology Assisted Review (TAR) process known as Continuous Active Learning (CAL), we created a defensible workflow strategy for the review team to focus on the most likely relevant documents first, and ultimately reduce the overall review document population.

Our Impact

By employing state-of-the-art e-discovery tools and strategies, we defensibly trimmed down the reviewable universe to 28,000 documents within the given deadlines and budget.

Global Expertise Wherever You Need Us

Available for You Anywhere in the World

As a multidisciplinary business advisory firm based in 29 countries, we have the relevant expertise and established resources on the ground where your matter is taking place. We maintain secure data centres in Australia, the US, Canada, UK and China.

Your Guide to Local Laws, Legal and Data Customs and Languages

We have expertise in local data privacy laws, blocking statutes and even state secrecy regulations. Our teams speak the languages and know the customs of data custodians in foreign jurisdictions.

Trusted Leaders in Legal and Regulatory Matters

Our global team can tackle every aspect of your complex data challenges, including technical, legal, regulatory, and investigative expertise, as well as specialised skillsets, such as change management and contract intelligence.

Repeated Experience with Your Specific Challenges

We have completed hundreds of matters across the globe and have tested workflows, teams and resources ready to deploy.

