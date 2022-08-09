Businesses involved in advertising cryptoassets and related products to a consumer audience should consider any exposure to consumer protection laws and advertising regulations.

TAKEAWAYS

As cryptoassets continue to be marketed to consumers, for example in the form of utility tokens or "fan tokens", there will be increasing attention by regulators and competitors on these marketing activities. The ACCC has recently highlighted advertising in the digital economy as an enforcement priority for the upcoming year. Businesses involved in the marketing of cryptoassets and related products will need to consider marketing strategies in light of consumer protection laws and advertising regulations. This will present a challenge in appealing to the target audience whilst also acknowledging the complexity of cryptoassets as investment products.

MARKETING OF CRYPTOASSETS IN AUSTRALIA

A recent case study involving Arsenal fan tokens gives an insight into the types of considerations facing businesses and consumers in relation to the marketing of cryptoassets in Australia. As in the UK, in Australia cryptoassets are not the subject of specific financial regulation. However, the complexity of these products is such that failure to disclose investment risks may be viewed as " [taking] advantage of consumers' inexperience...in cryptoassets", which may fall foul of consumer protection laws and advertising regulations.

In particular, the ACL contains many protections that are capable of being applied to the marketing of cryptoassets to consumers, including misleading and deceptive conduct, particularly where businesses fail to disclose material information regarding cryptoassets in any marketing materials. Businesses marketing cryptoassets will therefore need to be mindful of their exposure to liability under the ACL, especially as the ACCC has recently highlighted advertising in the digital economy as an enforcement priority for the upcoming year.

BACKGROUND

Cryptoassets are defined broadly as capturing digital assets that use cryptography and distributed ledger (i.e. blockchain) or similar technology. From their genesis, through the peaks and troughs of the hype cycle, cryptoassets have developed as a genuine asset class, both for investors and collectors. As applications continue to develop beyond core use cases, for both cryptoassets and the technologies that support them, including blockchain, the target market for these assets has shifted towards the consumer sector. From non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in sporting highlight reels to collectible digital artwork, the originators of cryptoassets are cashing in on consumer interest in these assets as products, as well as investments. A recent example in Australia that HSF advised on is Treasury Wines Estates' launch of limited release NFTs tied to a rare Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 barrel of wine.

The lack of specific regulation governing cryptoassets is also well-documented. In Australia, cryptoassets are not universally recognised as financial products governed by key regulators, including ASIC and the ACCC, and so any regulation remains ad hoc despite ongoing discussion with industry stakeholders. The absence of specific regulation leaves a potential void for the exploitation of consumers, particularly due to the complexity of cryptoassets and the markets on which they are traded. However, existing general consumer protection laws and advertising regulations remain capable of being adapted for application to cryptoassets to address such issues.

CONSUMER LAW AND CRYPTOASSETS

The Australian Consumer Law (ACL) governs the operations of businesses in their dealings with consumers. In this respect, cryptoasset offerings targeted at consumers will need to comply with the ACL, including the extensive protections against misleading and deceptive conduct, false or misleading representations and unfair contract terms. The ACCC is the regulator responsible for enforcing the ACL, although competitors, consumers and other affected parties can also bring actions under the consumer protection provisions of the ACL. Relevantly, the ACCC has recently highlighted manipulative or deceptive advertising in the digital economy as an enforcement priority for 2022/2023.

Where a cryptoasset is deemed to be a financial product, determined based on factors including the nature of the rights attached to the cryptoasset, consumer dealings in relation to these products may also be subject to financial regulation and enforcement by ASIC. For example, protections under the ASIC Act 2001 (Cth) against misleading and deceptive conduct and false and misleading representations may apply, as well as similar provisions under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).1

A further consideration in the marketing of cryptoassets to consumers is any applicable advertising standards. In Australia, the advertising and marketing communications industry is self-regulated and managed through a body called Ad Standards. Advertisers are expected to adhere to a Code of Ethics and various other advertising codes.

In the UK, the Advertising Standards Association (ASA) is an independent regulator, with broad powers to regulate the content of advertisements, sales promotions and direct marketing in the UK. These powers have been put to use in a string of cases in the UK involving marketing of cryptoassets.

A case study in "fan tokens", which by nature are designed for consumers given the underlying benefits associated with the tokens, involving Arsenal Football Club shows the risks of "trivialising" cryptoassets for marketing purposes, particularly given their complexity and potential as investment products.

CASE STUDY – ARSENAL FC FAN TOKENS ($AFC)