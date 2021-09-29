Michael Bacina, Jade McGlynn and Luke Misthos of the Piper Alderman Blockchain Group bring you the latest legal, regulatory and project updates in Blockchain and Digital Law. Stablecoins as securities? Gensler continues to "crack down" on crypto without clear reason During a recent hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has continued to ruffle feathers in the crypto realm as he refuses to rule out regulating stablecoins as securities - without a reason. Less than a month ago, Gensler called on Congress to grant the SEC more authority over cryptocurrencies, touting that mostly all crypto-assets are securities and therefore must be subject to SEC oversight. Back then we questioned his lack of clear legal justification as to why this variety rich asset class should be painted with the same broad brush. If all digital currencies fall so easily under the definition of securities - as Mr Gensler seems to suggest, what further authority does the SEC need that it does not already have? Nevertheless, the Commissioner continues to publicly 'crack down' on the "wild west" of crypto without clarity, providing little more justification than the tired myth that cryptocurrency "is rife with fraud, scams, and abuse in certain applications". It seems Mr Gensler thinks this a sufficient reason alone to testify to the Banking Committee that the US "can do better" in consumer protection if the SEC could just have jurisdiction over:- The offer and sale of crypto tokens

Crypto trading and lending platforms

Stable value coins

Investment vehicles providing exposure to crypto assets or crypto derivatives

Custody of crypto assets It's unfortunate that this complete myth - that cryptocurrency is only used for crime, continues to be repeated despite it being well debunked (for those who disagree we highly encourage a read of the 2021 Chainalysis Report). It also makes little sense that the Commissioner continues to argue that the SEC should have more authority over cryptocurrency, without providing clear guidelines as to when a digital asset will be considered a security and therefore under the SEC's umbrella in the first place.

This further need for clarity was made clear when, during Genlser's testimony to the Banking Committee, Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, pressed the Commissioner about whether he believes stablecoins are securities under the Howey Test (the Supreme Court's test for determining a security), saying:- To me a stablecoin doesn't meet the second prong of the Howey Test, that there has to be an expectation of profits from the investment . [i]f it doesn't meet the Howey Test, it looks to me like it's not a security. Unfavourably, Gensler didn't properly address Toomey's question, vaguely replying that stablecoins "may as well be securities" without providing any real explanation or justification for his position. Gensler argued that the definition of securities is broad enough to include many different types of instruments including those that don't need not meet the Howey test, but without providing the very vital information on how that renders digital assets, like stablecoins, as securities. In our view, despite trying to defend his demands, Gensler has not provided 'a full picture' or an understandable basis for his claims that most digital assets are securities, and until the SEC provides proper clarity as to their regulatory perimeter, the US should and will continue to be viewed as a jurisdiction which is warning away, rather than welcoming, digital assets. Gary Gensler Doubles Down on Dangers of Crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has anted up in his stance against cryptocurrencies, this time going all in against stablecoins. In an interview with the Washington Post, Gensler maintained his aggressive stance against crypto by saying stablecoins posed a danger to investors and had questionable long-term viability.

Gensler has dealt out another 'wild west' analogy, this time likening stablecoins to poker chips in a casino:

The poker chip is like the stable coin at the casino gaming table . I think there's just a lot of warning signs and flashing lights

It is unsurprising that Gensler has dealt out further criticism of the crypto markets having been very public about his opinions on cryptocurrency networks saying most consumers are not educated enough to judge the risks themselves.

Despite continued affirmations by Gensler that he is speaking on his own accord, and not in the interests of the SEC, it is becoming increasingly difficult to disassociate an organisation and its lead chairman.

Nevertheless, the debate in Washington continues between proponents who believe stablecoins offer a more reliable store of value than other tokens which could transform payment processing for everyday consumers; and skeptics who believe issuers of stablecoins will fail to upkeep sufficient collateral for the assets.

Gensler's aggressive stance against stablecoins comes as both proponents and skeptics urge the US Government to roll the dice with crypto regulation. The SEC has not been shy about delving into crypto, particularly when trying to regulate the DeFi space or when targeting Ripple Labs.