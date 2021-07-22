Piper Alderman Partner Michael Bacina, Associate Alexa Bowditch and lawyers, Barbara Vrettos and Jade McGlynn have contributed to the Australian chapter of Chambers Global Practice Guide - Blockchain 2021, published by Chambers & Partners.

The guide covers a range of topics including regulation in general, Cryptocurrencies, Data Privacy and Protection and Capital Markets and Fundraising.

Download the Australian chapter here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.