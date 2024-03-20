Are you considering marriage or a de facto relationship in Sydney? A Binding Financial Agreement (BFA) can clarify and protect your assets.

BFAs are legally binding contracts that determine how your property and finances will be divided in the event of a separation.

Let's explore the ins and outs of BFAs and why they might be a crucial step for you and your partner.

Are Couples in Sydney Today More Open in Talking About BFAs?

In recent years, there's been a noticeable shift in how couples in Sydney, and more broadly in Australia, view Binding Financial Agreements (BFAs).

Once seen as a measure reserved for the ultra-wealthy or as a sign of mistrust, BFAs are increasingly recognised for their practicality and protection to both parties.

A growing awareness of financial independence drives this change in perception, the importance of protecting assets, and the desire to avoid potential disputes in the event of a relationship breakdown.

Moreover, societal norms around relationships and finances have evolved, with couples now more open to discussing financial matters openly and proactively.

Our expert BFA Lawyers have also reported greater acceptance and interest in BFAs as financial planning and security tools. This trend reflects a broader shift towards more pragmatic and transparent approaches to handling financial matters in relationships in Sydney.

What is a Binding Financial Agreement?

A Binding Financial Agreement (BFA) is a legal document in Australia that couples can enter into to dictate the division of their assets and financial resources in case of a breakup or divorce.

BFAs can be established before marriage (commonly known as prenuptial agreements), during the marriage, after a divorce. They can similarly be set up between de facto partners, including same-sex couples, during their relationship or after separation.

BFAs can cover various financial issues, including property division, spousal maintenance, and the distribution of liabilities.

They provide a way for individuals to safeguard their financial future and ensure a fair and agreed-upon division of assets, which can significantly reduce the potential for conflict and legal disputes in the event of a relationship breakdown.

What are the benefits of a Binding Financial Agreement in Sydney?

The benefits of a Binding Financial Agreement (BFA) in Sydney, or anywhere in Australia, are significant for couples looking to manage their financial affairs with clarity and security. Here are some key advantages:

Asset Protection: BFAs allow individuals to protect their assets and financial interests, ensuring that property or assets brought into the relationship can be safeguarded in the event of a separation. Certainty and Peace of Mind: By outlining how assets and financial resources will be divided, a BFA provides certainty and peace of mind for both parties. It sets clear expectations and helps avoid disputes over finances if the relationship ends. Avoiding Court Disputes: Should a relationship break down, a BFA can minimise the need for court interventions, which can be costly, time-consuming, and emotionally draining. Couples can avoid the uncertainty of court-determined outcomes. Flexibility: BFAs offer flexibility to couples, allowing them to make arrangements that suit their unique circumstances and needs. They can tailor the agreement to their specific financial situations, including the division of property, debts, and the allocation of financial resources. Protection of Inheritances and Gifts: Individuals can use a BFA to ensure that any future inheritances, gifts, or other financial gains are protected and excluded from the asset pool available for division upon separation. Clarity in Financial Responsibilities: Couples can outline their financial responsibilities during the relationship, including how they will manage debts, expenses, and investments, reducing potential conflicts over money. Spousal Maintenance: A BFA can include provisions for spousal maintenance, providing agreed terms on the support that may be payable upon separation, offering financial security for the lower-earning spouse.

A BFA offers a practical approach to managing and protecting financial assets, giving couples control over their financial future and reducing the likelihood of contentious disputes.

What makes a BFA valid?

For a Binding Financial Agreement (BFA) to be considered valid and legally enforceable in Australia, it must meet specific legal requirements outlined in the Family Law Act 1975. The key elements that contribute to the validity of a BFA include:

The BFA must be in writing and signed by both parties involved in the agreement. Both parties must have received independent legal advice before signing the agreement. This advice must cover the advantages and disadvantages of entering into the BFA, ensuring both parties fully understand its implications. The lawyers providing the independent legal advice must provide a signed statement confirming that advice was given. These statements must be exchanged between the parties. There must be a complete and frank disclosure of the financial position of each party before the agreement is signed. Each party must provide the other with a comprehensive overview of their assets, liabilities, and financial resources. The agreement must be entered voluntarily, without coercion, duress, or undue influence. Both parties should agree to the terms freely. The BFA must be drafted by the relevant provisions of the Family Law Act 1975 (or its counterparts in Western Australia for de facto relationships). This ensures the agreement meets all legal criteria for enforceability. For BFAs made during or after the breakdown of a relationship, a declaration of separation may be required to demonstrate that the relationship has indeed ended.

When a BFA meets these conditions, it is considered legally binding, meaning a court can enforce it.

However, it's important to note that a court can set aside a BFA under certain circumstances, such as fraud, failure to disclose relevant information, changes in circumstances that make the agreement impracticable, or if the agreement causes significant injustice to either party.

Given the strict requirements for a BFA's validity, it's crucial for individuals considering such an agreement to seek comprehensive legal advice and ensure all legal procedures are meticulously followed.

When can a BFA be deemed invalid or can't be used?

A Binding Financial Agreement (BFA) can be a powerful tool in defining the financial terms of a relationship; however, there are specific circumstances under which a BFA can be deemed invalid or set aside by a court.

These circumstances are outlined in the Family Law Act 1975 (for married couples) and applicable legislation for de facto couples in different states and territories of Australia.

Key reasons include:

Fraud: This includes non-disclosure of significant assets, liabilities, or financial resources at the time the agreement was made. If one party hides or lies about their financial situation, the BFA can be challenged and potentially set aside. Failure to Provide Independent Legal Advice: Both parties must receive independent legal advice before signing the BFA. If this advice is not provided, or if there is insufficient evidence that such advice was given, the agreement can be invalidated. Duress, Unconscionable Conduct, or Undue Influence: If the BFA was signed under pressure, coercion, or manipulation, or if one party took advantage of the other's disadvantage in an unfair manner, the agreement could be overturned. Changes in Circumstances Affecting Children: A significant change in circumstances that adversely affects the interests of a child of the relationship can lead to a BFA being set aside. This includes situations where the agreement no longer provides adequately for the child or children involved. Impracticability: If it becomes impracticable for the agreement or a part of the agreement to be carried out due to a significant change in circumstances, the court may decide to set aside the BFA. Hardship: If adhering to the BFA would cause hardship to a party, especially in regards to the care of children, a court might choose to invalidate the agreement. Non-Compliance with Legal Requirements: If the agreement fails to meet the strict legal requirements for BFAs, such as proper drafting, execution, or the inclusion of mandatory statements regarding legal advice, it can be deemed invalid. Material Mistake: If the agreement was based on a mistake relating to a material aspect, such as misunderstanding the nature or value of an asset, it might be set aside.

When challenging a BFA on these grounds, the matter is typically brought before the Family Court or Federal Circuit Court, where a judge will decide whether the agreement should be set aside.

These provisions are designed to protect individuals from unfair or unjust outcomes and ensure that BFAs are used as intended: to fairly and equitably manage the financial aspects of relationships.

